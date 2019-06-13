Stakeholders lament marginalisation of women in party politics, governance, others

By Peter Okutu

Stakeholders from different political parties including those holding government appointments, yesterday lamented the level of marginalization being suffered by the womenfolk in the political arena of the state and the country at large.

This was contained in a resolution reached at a one-day seminar tagged: “The Challenges Women face in joining and participaticing in Elections” organized by the International Republican Institute, IRI, and supported by the United States Agency for International Development, USAID, at Cirenes Hotel, Abakaliki.

Addressing the audience, the State Coordinator for IRI, Mr. Anthony Anichukwueze, stated that the purpose of the seminar was to enable critical stakeholders, especially women discuss the challenges facing them and chart the way forward for their participation and acceptability in politics.

“This programme was designed to give stakeholders in the political arena, especially women the opportunity to discuss on the challenges facing them and the strategies they can adopt to enable them increase their impact politically and otherwise.”

The resolution further stated that: “Women will no longer accept just the position of women leader in their various political parties. We want equal position with the men folks. If our men succeeded and are still succeeding in politics with godfatherism formular, we are more than ready to build our own godmotherism.

“The pre-supposed assumption of the popular slogan “women don’t like themselves” is a lie, we love ourselves but the quota usually assigned to us is too small compared to our counterparts, the male folks. We have resolved to do grassroots mobilization for women, push and support our women and negotiate for more seats and opportunities for our women especially for national assembly”.

While charting the way forward for the women folk, the State Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, Mrs. Jennifer Adibe-Nwafor, added that collaboration with organizations for more women empowerment programmes, reservation of more quotas for women in the area of appointments both in governance and party politics, sensitisation of women on issues bordering on politics and improved capacity building for women among others would reposition the women for greater exploits in the political arena and the country.

Vanguard