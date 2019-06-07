SSCF backs Omo-Agege for Dep Senate President position

By Etop Ekanem

South-South Consultative Forum, SSCF, has called on National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress, APC, and senators from other geo-political zones to support Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President in the 9th Senate.

This came as the group condemned the attack allegedly instigated by youths of Okparabe and Iwreokpe communities against the people of Arhawarien Kingdom, during which cars belonging to Solomon Kukere III, the Ovie of Arhawarien Kingdom, were set ablaze and property worth millions of naira destroyed over age-long land dispute between Okparabe and Iwreokpe communities against Arhawarien community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

National President of SSCF, Prince Moses Mugidi, who addressed newsmen in Warri, Delta State, said it was a matter of necessity, for senators from the South-South to push and project Omo-Agege for the Deputy Senate President position before the entire Senate since the leadership of APC had graciously zoned the position to the South-South.

Mugidi said: “It is proper in the spirit of justice and equity for the South-South to produce the Deputy Senate President since the South-East and other zones have taken a shot at the position before now.

“Since the beginning of the current political dispensation in 1999, the South-South has been left with no significant position, a region that produces the golden eggs of the nation.

“As it stands now, the South-South is not being carried along at the centre. Now that APC, which is the ruling party, has zoned the position of the Deputy Senate President to the South-South, Omo-Agege is most qualified.”

Meanwhile, Mugidi described the destruction of the Ovie of Arhavwarien cars and property as a wrong approach to solving any form of dispute or conflict.