SS 1 student dies after taking ‘juice’ in Lagos

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives attached to the homicide unit, State Criminal Investigation and intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a senior secondary school, SSS, student, Favour Ekemedili.

The SSS I student of Sedar College, Baruwa, allegedly committed suicide last week Thursday.

It was learned that Favour complained of stomach ache and was rushed to the school sickbay, from where she was immediately moved to a hospital, which referred her to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

It was gathered that Ekemedili’s parents were contacted by the school authority, but unfortunately, Ekemedili died at about 6p.m., while receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for Lagos State Police Command, DSP Elkana, said: “At about 5:50p.m., Ipaja Police Station received a complaint from Sedar College Baruwa that on the same date, at about 9a.m., one Favour Ekemedili complained of severe stomach ache after taking ‘juice’.

“On a close check on the bottle of the juice, it was discovered that the bottle contained a poisonous substance and not juice.

“The chemical substances have been taken for laboratory testing. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the case.”