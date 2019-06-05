Speakership race: Ihedioha not in support of zoning

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has played down on the issue of zoning on who becomes the speaker of the 9th state House of Assembly.

Vanguard gathered Wednesday in Owerri, that for the first time, the governor spoke on his expectation of a speaker, deemphasized on the serious campaingn of producing a speaker based on political zoning, during a retreat for incoming House of Assembly members-elect in the state.

Vanguard was also told that Ihedioha intentionally skipped the issue of making any pronouncement on the controversial zoning formular for the speakership position, so as not to reveal his stand to the elected lawmakers.

He rather highlighted his support for a speaker who is ready to work, given the reason that his administration would come up with plethora of executive bills to fast track development in the state and therefore he needed a speaker who will understand the significant role lawmakers play in the development of a state by churning out quality laws.

The governor touched on so many issues one of which is whether or not there is need for the state house of Assembly to create more autonomous communities in Imo state.

Among other things Ihedioha said as captured by Vanguard: “While you aspire to be the speaker of the House, you have a lot of work to do because from the executive we will be firing a lot of executive bills. So whoever that will be a House leader, you have a lot of work to do.

“I also learnt that there is a bill set up for a particular person in this state,and it is suppose to be a state law. That law was passed by the 8th House. Please, when the 9th Assembly resumes, please rally round with your colleagues and repeal that law. What this means is that, we are departing from adhocism to proper legislation.

“If you cannot carry the load of the speaker, there is no need aspiring for the position. There are a lot of things you need to know so that you will understand it better.”

He continued: “I urge the 9th Assembly should set up a small committee to items what they want to achieve in 4 years. Your job is not to come and create autonomous communities. Some of the things we need just like the land use act.

“If any of you have such a plan for creation of autonomous communities, it will not work. Here it now, if your colleague comes to tell you about the creation of autonomous communities tell him or her it will not work.”