Speakership: Era of analogue legislation is over – Gbajabiamila

. .. Onyejeocha, Odebunmi step down for him

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA-SPEAKERSHIP aspirant, Femi Gbajabiamila has said the era of analogue legislation will be over once he is elected speaker of the ninth House of Representatives.

Speaking at an interactive session late Sunday night with lawmakers across party lines towards his Speakership bid, Gbajabiamila said:

“The era where Order Paper is shared to lawmakers is over what I will do is to ensure we go e-parliament.

“This Assembly will not be like any other Assembly and I want to thank the president for endorsing me as we will not disappoint him.

Adding that”,the South East and South South governors received us well that is why you have both PDP and APGA lawmakers here with us, I am grateful to their governors.

Director General of his campaign organization Hon Abdulmunin Jibrin had earlier announced the list of aspirants that stepped down for Gbajabiamila.

He said “all those contesting against Gbajabiamila’ have stepped down except one which we are ready to negotiate with and any other person.

“Hon Abdulrazaq Namdas, Ado Doguwa, Segun Odebunmi, Buba Yaku u Aliyu Batera, Nkeiruika Onyejeocha have all stepped down for Gbajabiamila.

“The South East caucus led by Hon Pat Asadu has led lawmakers to sign for Gbajabiamila and as you are aware this is unlike 2015 as we have learnt from our previous mistake.

But Hon Nkeiruika Onyejeocha that was announced to have stepped down was visibly missing at the event.

Hon Idris Wase also made a brief speech thanking all the lawmakers present.