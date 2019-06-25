Soyinka: ‘University of Mannittawiw’ doesn’t exist, Twitter users reply @TosinOdunfa

The recent plane seat saga involving Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka and a young Nigerian has refused to go stale as Twitter users have refuted the claim of the existence of a university called Mannittawiw, made by one @TosinOdunfa who claimed he was the young man in question and lectures there too.

The story began of a young Nigerian who ordered Prof. Soyinka to vacate his seat on a flight.

Tonye Cole had narrated the story and Nigerians had condemned the young man for the alleged act.

But, as condemnations trailed the report, even though the true identity and whereabouts of the young man who actually had the encounter with Soyinka was still not yet very clear, one @TosinOdunfa quickly went on social media to claim that he was the young man in question.

But following Odunfa’s claim of being a Ph.D holder and a lecturer at the said ‘University of Mannittawiw,’ Google checks by some curious twitter users revealed that the said university does not exist anywhere in the world at the moment.

Odunfa’s claims were first posted on the Instagram page of Daddy Freeze and on Twitter.

“I am the young guy! Yes, the one in question with a baseball cap and t-shirt, I am unashamed to be at the prime of my youth, in fact, I blushed a little bit after reading your description of my chest and muscles. Is thank to strong discipline that I live a fit life and I am able to go to the gym o my tight schedule.

“Prof. didn’t mind getting up and in fact, he confided in me as we chatted later on the flight that he would have done the same and that he was more embarrassed by the undue attention. Prof and I actually have few things in common, we are both in academia, I have a Ph.D in Electrical Engineering and teach Nano Electromagnetic Theory at the University of Mannittawiw.

“He said to me that he thinks that Nigerian youths need to stand up more for themselves than we do and he spoke to me about the ideals they tried to promote when he co-founded a secret society in his youth. I have read up on him now and know for sure that Wole Soyinka is a great man but I sadly was not taught about him in school. We exchanged contact information and I will certainly stay in touch.

“Please, note that I am on the Autism spectrum and need the view from the window to keep me from getting sick on the plane, hence my insisting on taking the window seat. Finally, Brother Tonye, the words on your lap are very inspiring, “everything you want is on the other side of not giving up,” he explained.

Following the search and discovery of the nonexistence of the cited university, Odunfa deleted the post, saying his claim was truly false.

He wrote: “The story was meant to help drive home the point that Youth have to rise up to realize that there is a clear and present threat to their future by an ageing-patriarchal society that doesn’t know the damage it is doing to our future. Women are at risk too”.

But twitter users have continued to express their views on the whole saga.

