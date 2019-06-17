So many people are hungry, many things are happening to Nigeria, Obi laments

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former governor of Anambra state and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2019 election, Peter Obi Monday led the party in a special thanksgiving victory service to appreciate God’s mercies, goodness and favour during the elections particularly in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

The thanksgiving church service which took place at the Central School Atani, was held in honour of Senator Stella Oduah, Hon. Chukwuka Onyema, Hon. Noble Igwe and Hon. Somto Udeze.

Speaking at the event, Obi said that thanksgiving is important as there is need for everyone to be faithful to God adding that without God, it would have been impossible for PDP to achieve anything in the election.

He said, “the election has come and gone and now is the reality. We have to thank God Almighty for without Him, we would not have succeeded in the election. Whenever we have the opportunity, we should show gratitude to God. We thank God for the elected representatives, those that are giving thanksgiving today and all of us.

“Thanksgiving is important and we are here to show our appreciation to God for what he did for us. We also show our appreciation to all the people who made it possible for us to succeed. We must do something that they will appreciate.”

Obi charged the newly elected lawmakers to consider interest of the masses first and use public funds for the promotion of public good.

“You are nearer to the people. There is no road in Ogbaru and so many areas needs to be revived again. There is a lot of work to be done in Ogbaru constituency.

“So many people are hungry and many things are happening to Nigeria. Let those who are in power today use public money for public good. Our children are not working because there are no jobs. People are not working while some are working and suffering. We have to know that it is time to work as we are nearer to the people,” he added.

On the Presidential election pending before a tribunal, Obi called on party supporters to be hopeful of justice even as he noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has a duty to provide the server used in the conduct of the election.

In his sermon, Bishop of Ogbaru Anglican Communion, Right Reverend Prosper Amah lauded the people for recognizing God by setting aside the day to appreciate his mercy and love.

He reminded Christians that denominationalism is inconsequential when it comes to eternity as everyone must appear before God whether rich or poor.

Speaking to journalists, Senator representing Anambra North at the National Assembly, Stella Odua, said the essence of being in the Senate is to make laws that will brighten and better the lives of the people as well as laws that will breed good governance in the land.

She promised to prioritise youth empowerment, adding that building the capacity of the youths will go a long way in checkmating criminality in the society.