Snipper: Another final year student of UNN commits suicide

By Chinenyeh Ozor

Mr Samuel Elias a final year student of department of Religion and Culture, University of Nigeria Nsukka has committed suicide by drinking Sniper.

The mother, Mrs Kate Eliias a staff of off the university told the vanguard that the unfortunate incident happened on Monday June 17, around 5.30pm in her house at Justina Eze Street Nsukka.

Mrs Elias said ” she came back from work on that fateful day and discovered that the mood of her first child was bad, he was staggering when he came to collect a bottle of coke from the fridge

“I followed him immediately to his room and started talking to him but he could not respond and when I look closely his teeth has tightened up.

“As I look around I saw empty sniper bottle, at this point I raised alarm and my other children rushed to the room and we tried to give him red oil but his tightened teeth will not allow the oil enter his mouth,”she said.

According to her we immediately rushed him to Faith foundation Hospital Nsukka where we were referred to Bishop Shanahan Hospital Nsukka, Samuel died in Bishop Shanahan Hospital.

The mother of seven said her 25- year son could have died of depression, noting that he had been lamenting of his inability to graduate from UNN because of his final year project where one course was still holding him.

She said also that her son had not been happy how his late father’s family had abandoned them since their father died.

‘”I know two things he usually complained, his inability to graduate from UNN since 2016 because of the project that he has not finished as his classmates have all went to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

“As well as how his father’s family in Ihechiowa in Arochukwu local government of of Abia state abandoned them and their mother since their father died.

“Whenever he complained of these things I usually advice him to trust God who is capable of solving every problem.

“I do not know why he went to this extent of commuting suicide, I have seven children he is my first child.

“it still looks like a dream to me that my first son and first child has died, ” she said in tears.

Reacting to this incident, Prof Tagbo Ugwu , the Head of Department of Religion and Culture in University of Nigeria, Nsukka said somebody called him and told him about the unfortunate incident.

“I received the news with rude shock and surprise.

“I will find out from his supervisor what is wrong from the project that has stopped him from graduating,”he said.

When contacted Mr Ebere Amaraizu, the Police Public Relations Office (PPRO) Enugu State confirmed the incident and said police would investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

“The police is aware of Samuel Elias death, a final year student of department of Religion and Culture in UNN who committed suicide on Monday by drinking sniper.

“Police will investigate circumstances surrounding the death, ” he said.