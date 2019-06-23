Size of my boobs a blessing to me – Pamela Odameh

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

For some women, being naturally endowed with massive boobs has been more of a curse than a blessing but such hasn’t been the case with Kenyan born Ghanaian model, actress and video vixen, Pamela Odameh Watara.

Judging by the volume of her bosom, hardly can a fellow woman pass by without taking a second look or more at her girls, talk less of the male folks who she affirms always take countless looks whenever she steps out.

While sharing how she ventured into entertainment in a chat with Potpourri, the sensational actress who commands attention on Instagram because of her voluptuous boobs noted that the size of her bosom has been a blessing to her.

“People around me encouraged me to go into the entertainment industry because I have a sexy figure and because I’m beautiful in a unique way. After joining Instagram, I started getting messages from some musicians who wanted me to feature in their music videos as a vixen. And boom, that was how I got into the industry”.

She added that so far, besides talent, goodwill and grace, the size of her boobs have been a plus to her bludgeoning career.

“Yes being busty has been a blessing to my career”.