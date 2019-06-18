Simi excited over Pogba’s move to dump Manchester United

Rotimi Agbana

Following French footballer, Paul Pogba’s hint that he may be leaving Manchester United Football Club for new challenges in any other club that indicates interest in signing him, velvety-voiced songstress, Simi, has expressed excitement over the news.

While responding to question from journalists during a recent interview session in Tokyo, the top striker had said; “After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this, to have a new challenge somewhere else,” he said, to which Simi responded, saying “Please go, get the fuck off my team,”

Asked if she was truly excited about the striker’s move to leave Manchester United though he was the club’s best player last season, she said; “Yes, and he should hold the hand of the others, so when he’s going, they’re going together.”

Responding to another fan who also reminded her that Pogba was Manchester United’s best player during the last season, she said; “He will be your best player in Jesus name.”

However, when her mother advised her to mind the kind of language she uses on social media, the ‘Jamb Question’ crooner reminded her that the truth is always bitter.

“Mummy truth is bitter”, she said.