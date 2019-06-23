Siasia’s fears for Eagles: Too many strikers

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia is sure the Eagles can beat their opponents in today’s Nations Cup group opener, Burundi but insists the Nigerians must not underrate the central African country.

He said, “against Burundi, I expect a win for Nigeria. I think the Eagles are a good squad but the problem I have with the team is that there are too many strikers. I wonder why”.

He wondered what would happen should there be any injury to one of the defenders. “If there is any injury in the defence, how does the coach hope to get a replacement?”

Siasia said the risk was grave as the coach would be tempted to convert some midfielders to defenders. “This is not the time for experiment.”

He warned the technical crew against playing Kenneth Omeruo on the right hand of the defence. Said Siasia, “Omeruo should not be played in the right hand of the defence. He should play in the central defence. That is where he played for his club in Spain, and he did very well”.

Asked if he had any target for the team. Siasia said, “Target? I don’t have a target because I am not the coach. If I were the coach and I am going into a tournament then I would set a target for my team.”

Siasia confessed he knew nothing about Burundi but tasked Super Eagles technical crew to get all the necessary information on Burundi.

”I don’t think the team has much problem going into the next round, but against Burundi, the coach should try and find out more about the Burundi team how to play them and defend,

“Going into a war you need to know your enemy in order to curb possible attacks, Siasia said.