SFB leaves political stage, now ACORN adviser

Dr. Sina Fagbenro-Byron (SFB), the Presidential Candidate of Kowa party, is officially taking a bow from partisan politics as from June 2019 as he has recently been appointed Adviser and Team Leader of the ACORN (Anti-Corruption In Nigeria) which is a UK Government DFID supported program designed to strengthen the capacity and organizational coordination of enforcement agencies and judiciary in Nigeria.

SFB who celebrated his 60th birthday on the 5th of June 2019 appears to have returned to his primary constituency which is international development, poverty eradication and governance consultancy.

In a telephone interview, SFB who is an institutional reform expert, confirmed his new employment stating that his first love and professional commitment was in development work and ensuring that Nigeria and its people enjoy good governance. “Whether in or out of politics, I would always be pursuing this.” he quipped.

Asked whether he was going to pursue his political ambitions further, he said his new appointment required strict non-partisanship and while he remains a member of KOWA party only as of right as a Nigerian citizen, he will exclude himself from all decision making processes within the party, neither will he be making any political statements or valued judgments about any political party.