Seven Nigerians emerge millionaires at Tecno Light up Your Dream

By Prince Osuagwu

No fewer than seven Nige-rians won N1 million each as mobile phone maker, Tecno, organised a competition tagged, Light Up Your Dream for its Tecno Spark brand of mobile phone.

The event which happened in Lagos, produced the first two millionaires- a shoemaker, Amaka Judith, and a soap maker, Mercy Orlu.

The other five winners emerged when they bought a SPARK 3 smartphone. They got a raffle ticket and emerged millionaires in the regional raffle draws. They include: Alex Mbamalu, Fatolu Kemi, Maduakolam Chinaza and Ugbesia Efe.

According to Tecno, the competition, which started in April and is part of the Tecno Spark 3 launch activities, had many young Nigerian entrepreneurs with various business interests ranging from agriculture to technology, sharing their business dreams with the hope of winning the N1million prize.

The company’s PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, Jesse Oguntimehin, said the initiative was an experiment the brand decided to carry out which turned out to be a huge success.

Oguntimehin said: “The initiative was conceived with the intention of ‘making a positive impact on the different local communities in Nigeria by empowering budding entrepreneurs to achieve their life-long dreams.

He explained that the contest involved rigorous reviews and assessments, and at the end of the month-long activity, 10 entrepreneurs were shortlisted, but only nine showed up.