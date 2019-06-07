Seven days after: Govs take positive, faulty steps

By Clifford Ndujihe, Political Editor

For a journey of 1,460 days, seven days are too few to tell how far one would go. But they could indicate how well one may go. Across the 29 states where governors, 12 of them first termers, were sworn-in, last Wednesday, for a four-year term, it has been a mixed grill. While some of them hit the ground running as it were, some of them started on a controversial note.

A couple of them began with complaints against their predecessors and reversing some last-minute appointments and decisions.

A host of them have made key and sensitive appointments while others have not.

Still there are those who have shown clear direction where their administrations are headed by unveiling their economic and development agenda.

Expectedly, the actions and inaction of the governors have started raising dust in the states as following reports below show.

Happy reading!

ABIA: Ikpeazu’s positive steps raise expectations

By Anayo Okoli & Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—IN one week in office after being sworn-in for his second term, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has taken few positive actions which point to bright future for Abia State.

First, he appointed Dr. Offiah Awa Ukonye as Chief Medical Director, CMD, of Abia State University Teaching Hospital, ABSUTH, Aba, to make the teaching hospital work. ABSUTH has indeed never worked, as it had always one ugly story or the other.

Also, Ikpeazu appointed Prof F. Ezionye Eboh as substantive Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba and Mrs. C. A. Nwabughiogu as substantive Registrar, Abia State Polytechnic Aba, ABIAPOLY. The officers have been operating in the university in acting capacity.

Furthermore, the Governor in a bid to combat the dearth of infrastructure in the state gave approval for the constitution of an Infrastructural Development Council, IDC, to cater for the infrastructural needs of the state.

And to ensure the effectiveness of the council, he is chairing the body.

Some agencies of the state in the council include: Abia State Road Maintenance Agency, ABROMA; Abia State Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, NEWMAP; Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP; Abia State Estate Development Agency, APSDA; and the Ministry of education.

Already, 20 vital to be tackled by the council that must be completed within the first 100 days of his second tenure have been outlined.

They include: the rehabilitation of Emejiaka Road, Opobo/Emelogu Road, Etche, Dan Fodio, Emmaculate, and St. Paul’s all roads in Aba; as well as the Ntigha/Nbawsi in Isiala Ngwa North Local Council.

Others roads that need urgent attention are the Umuikaa/Umuene/Umuoba

Road, Ebenma Egege Road, Ohokobe Afara Road in Umuahia, Ukome Road,

Agbama housing estate, Station Avenue, Udeagbala Road as well the maintenance of Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia township roads.

Political watchers in the state have commended the governor for these positive moves and urged him to continue to with positive actions to move the state to a brighter future.

Indeed, residents of the state are expectant that the governor will re-jig the machinery of governance to deliver democracy dividends.

The governor has met with contractors handling government projects and directed them to return to site.

Residents of Osusu, Ngwa, Omuma and Port Harcourt roads, said they expect the governor to hasten work on the Port Harcourt and Osusu roads to end the suffering of the residents of the areas.

Chairman, Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Aba Unit, Prof. Charles Chinekezi, lamented that insecurity is on the rise in the state as hoodlums now rob residents in broad day light unchallenged and urged the governor to mobilize the security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property.

Public Secretary of the All Progressive Congress in Abia State, Benedict Godson, said the APC in the state was not surprised on what he described as Gov. Ikpeazu’s attitude to issues of governance.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is not prepared to work for the interest of the masses. And we in the APC are not surprise because it has been his style. We have said it at several fora that Governor Ikpeazu is toying with Abia masses. Seven days after his inauguration, Governor Ikpeazu has not been able to appoint the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary. This is an indication that he is not prepared for governance.”

BAUCHI: Mohammed unfolds economic agenda, makes principal appointments

By Charles Agwam

In the first 7 days of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, the State government has revealed its plan to boost internally generated revenue and create employment opportunities for its teeming population when it unfolded an economic blueprint for the state at the Bauchi Government House on the governor’s second day in office.

On the same day, the governor made his first appointments to fill the offices of Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff. Others are the Senior Special Assistant on Media and the Chief Protocol.

In another development, the governor has ordered the sack of all political appointees in the state, while urging them to handover to the most senior officers in their ministries or department.

Bauchi people who voted for a change of government are eager to see the change they voted for, but again, he is only seven.

OGUN: Abiodun hits the ground running

By Daud Olatunji

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has raised hopes of residents of the state with the critical steps he took since he was sworn-in on May 29, 2019.

Abiodun resumed duty 24 hours after he was sworn in and held a series of meetings with stakeholders such as the Head of Service, Security Chiefs and later had a brief interaction with the media where he disclosed his plans.

And 48 hours after, the state House of Assembly nullified the former governor, Ibikunle Amosun’s last-minute appointments and installation of traditional rulers.

On May 31, Abiodun, at a thanksgiving ceremony held at Egba central mosque, Kobiti, Abeokuta, as part of the activities marking his inauguration, promised to announce soon the official day for the payment of workers salary.

Abiodun had an interactive session with workers in the State at the Arcade ground, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, pledging that his government would invest in sports, hinting that a formidable football team that would make the state proud would be formed.

Many residents have expressed high hopes that the new government would deliver.

Some other people expressed concern over the failure of the governor to make appointment into key positions since he was sworn in.

The opposition political parties the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Labour Party, LP, in the state said it was too early to assess the present government.

A foremost politician, the father of former speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Alani Bankole agreed with Abiodun on the reversal of some policies of his predecessor especially the promotion of traditional rulers.

RIVERS: Wike talks tough, signs four bills, intensifies projects delivery

By Egufe Yafugborhi

WITHIN in a week after swearing to his second oath of office as Governor of Rivers State, one of the most evident steps Chief Nyesom Wike has taken was to read the riot act to those flouting the prohibition of street trading and indiscriminate waste disposal in the state.

With a monthly N500 billion vote to the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWANA, to manage waste under Sole Administrator-ship of Bro Felix Obuah, the state’s People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman, Governor Wike had from his first tenure demonstrated commitment to environmental hygiene and restoration of Port Harcourt as the Garden City.

However, for what many watchers saw as fear of losing voters support over its re-election bid earlier this year, the governor in the first tenure had hardly demonstrated the will to enforce the law or sanction offenders of the prohibition of street trading in major roads and indiscriminate waste disposal.

In his second term inauguration address on May 29, the governor, said that it would no longer be business as usual and declared a state of emergency on the environment to tackle all forms of degradation, nuisance and irresponsible behaviour by individuals, companies and other agencies, both public and private.

A couple of days later, Wike gave roadside mechanics, car dealers, street traders and private taxi park operators, a month notice to vacate the streets of Port Harcourt or face severe consequences.

Addressing these concerned persons who the Governor personally invited for interaction at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor warned:, “Within this one month, you should find alternative locations to carry out your businesses. By first week of July, Government will swing into action. Port Harcourt must be clean, whether you like it or not. Your activities litter the road. There will be consequences for mechanics using the road for their trade after the one month period. The vehicles being repaired will be seized.”

Within the first week, Wike has also assented to four bills passed by the 8th Rivers Assembly before he closed the House and proclaimed the 9th Assembly into being.

The bills signed into law include: Rivers State Multi-Door Courthouse Law (No 2 of 2019), Rivers State Arbitration Law (No 3 of 2019), Rivers State Pension Reform Law (No 4 of 2019) and Rivers State College of Health Sciences and Management Technology Law (No. 5 of 2019).

Within the first seven days, the Governor also inspected key ongoing projects and inaugurated a committee of relevant stakeholders towards addressing the lingering menace of soot ravaging the state.

ZAMFARA: Matawalle’s cheery steps

By Nasir Muhammad

GOVERNOR Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s first steps in Zamfara State have put smiles on the lips of some civil servants.

Immediately after his swearing- in ceremony, he reinstated and ordered the payment of 1,400 staff, who had been languishing without pay for two years. They were recruited by the immediate past administration of Abdulaziz Yari in 2017 who refused to put them in the state government’s payroll.

As the new sheriff in town, the governor hit the ground running. He has made key sensitive appointments such as the state government, Chief of Staff; Principal Private Secretary, Senior Special Assistant on Scholarship and Students Matters, Senior Special Assistant on Security Matters, Senior Special Assistant on Protocol, Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Director Press Affairs, Managing Director Zamfara State Radio and Television and Director General on Protocol Matters.

The following morning after assuming the mantle of leadership, Governor Matawalle, toured comatose indigenous industries in Gusau, the state capital where he ordered revitalization of Zamfara Textile Company and some companies that were grounded for years.

He also ordered the immediate rehabilitation of Gusau Hotel, one of the Arewa hotels in the North, which is in a squalid and dilapidated condition.

He also visited the proposed site of the International Cargo Airport and ordered the immediate flagging off of the project, which was first awarded by the Administration of Mahmoud Aliyu Shinkafi in 2009 at the cost of N12 billion. When Yari came on board he re-awarded the contract at the cost of N14 billion but also failed to execute it.

As part of his campaign promise to rid the state of insecurity that has ravaged the state for over a decade now, Governor Matawalle led a military operation to the bandits’ hideouts where a gun duel ensued.

He also visited and paid condolence to all the villages that came under armed bandits attack in the state after his inauguration as the chief security officer of the state.

Another giant step he took was to start paying in tranches the N1.8 billion NECO backlog left by the immediate past administration of Governor Yari.

The governor also admonished people to be one united people and stop attaching emphasis to party affiliation as he is a governor to all not to a particular section or group and that he is going to build bridges not walls between himself and the people of the state.

The people of the state, opposition included are all happy with Matawalle’s style of leadership and the way he is handling the affairs of state so far but some people criticized his plan to construct and International Cargo Airport. Some critics are of the opinion that the project is not a priority instead the governor should channel the resources to other areas that need immediate attention and have direct bearing to the common man.

ADAMAWA: Fintiri cancels predecessor’s last-minute appts, says I ‘ll step on toes

BY Umar Yusuf

Barely a week after taking over the affairs of the state, Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has cancelled all appointments and employments made by his predecessor in the last few months and weeks of the former administration.

Fintiri said: “All appointments made into the state Judicial Service Commission, Civil Service Commission, Planning Commission and boards of the Adamawa State Health Insurance Scheme, Chairmen and members of the Jimeta Ultra Modern Market Board are hereby suspended. “

In a State wide broadcast Thursday evening, Governor Fintiri stated that his predecessor had done a number of appointments, effected promotions and constituted boards of some government agencies towards the end of his tenure, “ saying all such commitments ceased to have affect from today. Equally, all appointments made on or after 28 March 2019 are hereby suspended on grounds of public interest.

“Also, all last-minute recruitments done on or after 28 March 2019 through mere waiver without observing the laid down procedure such as Federal Character are hereby suspended.”

The Governor added that a committee would be set up to “thoroughly review the hasty recruitments and decide on the need to conduct a proper exercise that will be open to all eligible citizens, including those affected by the suspension.”

He similarly announced the dissolution of all the chairmen and members of boards, parastatals and commissions, and asked the outgoing chairmen and members to hand over their organisations’ and public properties in their possession to the most senior civil servants in their establishments.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri maintained that the governing boards of all tertiary institutions owned by the state were dissolved effect from May 29, and that the boards would be reorganized “in accordance with their extant laws

The Governor, who had in the week sworn in the Secretary to the State government, Engr Mohammed Bashir, vowed that he will step on toes of some highly placed personalities in the previous government but that he will not witch-hunt them.

Governor Fintiri also revived the old Sallah homages paid on the state chief executive by the people during festivities. The homage was stopped by the administration of Mohammed Jibrilla Bindow.

NIGER: Bello gives hope of accelerated devt

By Wole Mosadomi

NIGER State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, is doing his second term.

The expectations of people of the state are very high especially judging from his modest achievements in his first term in office. Their expectation is that the next four years in the state will witness accelerated development.

After he returned, Governor Bello approved the immediate dissolution of Boards of Parastatals and Agencies of Government in the state.

However, Chairmen, Permanent Commissioners and Permanent Members, Directors General of statutory Commissions and Agencies of the following Commissions and Agencies are exempted from the dissolution.

The Commissions and Agencies not affected by the dissolution are Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission, Law Reform Commission, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Niger State Judiciary Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission and State Independent Electoral Service Commission.

Others include Niger State Universal Basic Education, Pension Board, Niger State Transport Authority, Niger State Environmental Protection Agency, Niger State Bureau of Religious Affairs, Niger State Investment Promotion Agency, Small and Medium Microfinance, Niger State Commodity and Export Promotion Agency and Chairman and Board Members of Niger State College of Education, Minna.

Those affected by the dissolution were directed to prepare their hand-over notes on government property in their possessions and submit to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs on or before May 31, 2019.

Similarly, all former Commissioners, Special Advisers and Directors General were directed to submit copies of their hand-over notes to the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs on or before May 31, 2019.

Besides the dissolution of the various Board members, the Governor re-appointed his Principal Private Secretary (PPS) – Honorable Adamu Aliyu Mohammed and Ibrahim Dooba as the State Focal Person on Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, activities.

The Governor travelled with the President Muhammad Buhari to Mecca for the lesser Hajj and celebrated the id-el-fitr prayers in Bida and also received the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouk Bahago on Sallah homage at Government House on Wednesday.

EBONYI: Umahi becomes Professor of projects

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State who is popularly referred to as Professor of Project in the state has not rested on his oars since his second term inauguration at the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium in Abakaliki, last week.

What is remarkable about the Governor’s action steps and initiatives since his inauguration is his regular monitoring of the projects he started in his first tenure.

The Governor, apart from following up the Ebonyi State Stimulus Development Project, EBSDP which is designed for the empowerment of graduates and retirees in the state, he is also monitoring projects to ensure their speedy accomplishment.

The projects include the new Ebonyi state University Teaching hospital, Uburu, Industrial Cluster, School of Nursing, Uburu, Cottage industries and all internal roads, especially within local government areas of the State.

Other projects directly under the supervision of the Governor are Ebonyi Shopping Mall, Ebonyi Ecumenical Centre, the flyover at Abomege in Onicha LGA among others. The Governor has equally begun a process that would lead to the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Ebonyi International Airport and Olympic Stadium.

Despite the dissolution of the State Executive Council by the Governor, he seems to have put the State on auto-pilot as all the ongoing projects in the state are still under supervision for speedy completion.

TARABA: Ishaku’s steady steps

By Femi Bolaji

One week after the second term inauguration of Governor Darius Ishaku,Taraba State has witnessed myriad of activities that are primed to shape the course of his second four years in office.

First among latest developments in the state’s polity is the dissolution of the State Executive Council, SEC, a day after he was sworn in by the state’s Chief Judge, Josephine Tuktur.

The shake-up also affected all political appointees, including all the state Commissioners, Senior Special Assistants and Special Advisers to the governor. But the Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, Special Adviser on Security and Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity were left to continue with their services.

While some pundits see this as a good move preparatory for the new administration, others opined that while party consideration determines who becomes what in a new government, competent people that will drive even development across all state parastatals should be considered for appointment.

Some also advised that fewer aides should be appointed, owing to the dwindling federal allocation, which the state still relies on to pay salaries and execute projects.

Meanwhile, the prolonged strike action embarked upon by the lecturers of Taraba State University, seems to have gotten the attention of the state government after two months that the industrial action forced students to stay at home.

On April 3, the lecturers of the state owned tertiary institution embarked on an industrial action to press home their demands which include, funding, infrastructure deficit among others.

Ishaku, who noted with regret the effect of the strike action by the lecturers on students of the institution in his inaugural speech, assured parents and guardians that in no distant time, their wards would resume their normal academic work, because negotiations with the striking teachers were almost over.

One of the lecturers and an executive of the institution’s Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, who spoke to Saturday Vanguard on Wednesday, said the industrial action had been suspended by the lecturers, but they are waiting for ratification from the National ASUU before they return to the classroom.

Also in the week, Governor Ishaku also made a proclamation for the dissolution of the 8th Assembly in the state, and the inauguration of the 9th Assembly which on Monday resumed sitting with the re-election of former speaker and Deputy Speaker, Peter Diah and Danladi Gwampo respectively.

DELTA:Okowa’s lively 7 days as two-term gov

By Emma Amaize & Festus Ahon

GOVERNOR of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, aka Ekwueme, is not a first term governor, as his swearing –in, May 29, along with his dependable Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, was for a second tenure and predictably, he hit the ground running from Day 1 amid a renewed treaty with the citizens to build a stronger Delta State.

“The oath of service I just took is more than an official function or constitutional requirement, it is a covenant between us, a covenant to build a stronger Delta in which we can freely and confidently, pursue our dreams and happiness in a safe and secure environment,” he told the captivated crowd that cheered him in the blissful moment.

During his swearing-in, Okowa said his team is in a hurry to get things done.

“I am assuring all Deltans that this administration will continue to run an all-inclusive government whether in terms of appointments or projects distribution. We have only just started; Deltans should trust us to do the right thing, and do it we shall…And at the end of another four years, we shall all have reason to glorify the name of the Lord for the legacy of a Stronger Delta,” he said.

Beginning with God

Out of Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, venue of inauguration where the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Marshal Mukoro, administered the oath, Okowa did not sleep without an interdenominational thanksgiving service christened, “Praise and Worship Service”, organized as part of activities to celebrate his successful inauguration for a second tenure.

Beginning the next four years in the presence of God did not come strange for both the governor and his deputy are believers. “In the last four years, we have seen the hand of God in our dear state; all that we did were made possible by God; in everything, myself and my family have every reason to thank God and I can confidently say that we have seen the hands of God at work in our state,” Okowa said at the event.

He was optimistic that the Unchangeable Changer, who made him to record successes in his first tenure, would also do more in his second tenure and those, who did not know that the man could hop, saw him dancing, clapping and singing like the biblical King David.

The governor emphatically asserted, “Going into the next four years, the Lord has gone ahead of us and following our Lord Jesus Christ, we cannot go wrong.”

Bishop Simeon Okah of the Flock of Christ Mission, Enerhen, near Warri, who delivered the sermon, said: “Anyone who builds on God shall never fail; no one will leave this place without hope. God, who kept you alive, has something for you; there is no one, not any government that has enough for everyone, but God who has so much will provide for you.”

He prophesied: “The last tenure of Governor Okowa will be better than the first one; God will not disappoint the state and I want to assure you of one thing my Governor, God will give you more sound people, people who will share in your vision to work with you.”

Former governor of the state and leader of the political family that produced Okowa as governor, Chief James Ibori, his erstwhile deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue, another former deputy governor, Prof Amos Utuama, SAN, were at the praise and worship service. Renowned gospel artistes, Chioma Jesus, Eben, Tim Godfrey Buchi, Travis Green, Mercy Chinwo, Solomon Urete and some indigenous gospel musicians performed at the event.

On May 31, the governor inaugurated the Delta State Sickle Cell Referral Centre, Asaba, donated to the state by the 05 Initiative, a non-governmental organization founded by the wife, Dame Edith Okowa.

Ebie… the new engine room

Same day, the governor appointed his former Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon Chiedu Ebie, who he described as a fine gentleman as Secretary to the State Government, SSG . Similarly, he also named another former Commissioner, Olorogun David Edevbie as Chief of Staff and yet another ex-Commissioner/Director General of PDP 2019 Governorship Campaign Organization, Hon Funkekeme Solomon, Hon Funkekeme Solomon, as Senior Political Adviser.

Deltans from all occupations took over the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, on June 3, when he swore in the tall and dark-complexioned Ebie. His words, “I want to assure all Deltans that this administration will continue to run an all-inclusive government whether in terms of appointments or projects distribution; we have only just started; Deltans should trust us to do the right thing, and do it we shall.”

“I wish to emphasize that appointments into this administration will be based on merit and geographical spread, not on emotions, sentiments or for the sole purpose of political patronage,” he added.

Governor Okowa continued, “We are in a hurry to get things done and cannot afford to lose precious time; therefore, this is not the time for apprenticeship; we shall be going for men and women, who are conversant with governance, understand our policy direction and require minimal supervision to do their work. It shall be a good combination of youth and experience to ensure that governance goes on seamlessly.”

He specifically urged Mr Ebie to know that as SSG, his office is the engine room of governance and, therefore, must maintain “an open door policy and as much as possible” and make himself available to all and sundry. Okowa charged him give every citizen the opportunity to benefit from programmes of the government, cautioning him to be “tactful, objective, just, resourceful and calm at all times.”

Keeping old Bendel spirit alive

On Wednesday, his seventh day in office the governor held a critical meeting with his Edo state counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki at Government House, Asaba, to put final additions to the establishment of Bendel Development Commission, a joint body to aggregate and propel economic development efforts in the two states carved out of the defunct Bendel state in 1991.

Both governors actually cut short their Salah holiday to hold the strategic meeting. Governor

Why we met, by Okowa

Okowa said, “It was a meeting between brothers and friends, who are now governors and more interesting is that, our states belonged to the old Bendel and he came with ideas that will move the two states forward.”

Clarifying that it was not the first time the two governors were meeting to discuss in a convivial atmosphere, Delta governor asserted, “We want to leverage on our strong ties as members of old Bendel State to better the lot of our people.”

Chief of Staff, Olorogun Edevwie, SSG, Mr. Ebie, Senior Political Adviser, Hon Funkekeme and other top government officials in the state were with Okowa during the visit.

What we discussed – Obaseki

Governor Obaseki in a brief speech, said: “I am here to congratulate my friend and brother for his victory at the polls and successful inauguration for a second term; we came from the legacy Bendel State; we discussed economic cooperation between our two states.”

Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., Solicitor General of the state, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Rt. Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, Executive Chairman, Edo Development and Property Agency, Isoken Omo, Special Advisers and other aides accompanied him.

He said, “Today, Edo and Delta States could be the main powerhouse of the country giving our energy and agricultural potentials. We looked into how to strengthen our economic ties and our participation in Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Edo and Delta (BRACED) Commission. We looked at insecurity in our common borders, especially, communal clashes and general insecurity and we have agreed to ask the Assistant Inspector-General of Police and the Commissioners of Police to come up with a plan to restore security in our states.

“We also agreed to ask for the inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC Advisory Committee of Governors and also to work with our colleagues to improve governance in the Commission. We are of the view that based on the resources the Commission receives, there is need for improvement in project conception, siting and execution because, nothing stops the Commission from using 50 per cent of its resources to solve the energy problem of the region,” he said.

Obaseki stated, “Also, a regional master plan is necessary for implementation by the NDDC and we also looked at the area of energy, as Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti States are major stakeholders in BEDEC. So, we need to be proactive to strengthen BEDEC to provide electricity to our people and restructure the company so as to make it work efficiently for the region.”

LAGOS: Sanwo-Olu matching words with action

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

DURING his swearing-in on May 29 at the Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, Onikan, Lagos, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured dignitaries and guests that he would fulfill all his campaign promises and asked for the cooperation and support of the people in the task of making the state greater and better.

Describing Lagos as Nigeria’s door to the global economy, Sanwo-Olu said that his goal would be to advance the social and economic progress of the State and its people regardless of faith, social class or origin of birth, assuring that his door shall remain open to all.

He formulated a framework, tagged “THEMES” in six strategic areas namely: Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism as well as Security and Governance.

Signs Executive order, meets workers, inspects Apapa traffic situation

Thus, on Thursday, May 30, a day after inauguration, he set the ball rolling by signing three important Executive Orders on indiscriminate dumping of refuse in the state.

Sanwo-Olu declared zero tolerance for environmental nuisance, traffic and refuse management matters in the state.

The governor also met with Security Chiefs, comprising of the Navy, Airforce, Army, and Police, as well as authorities of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, and Permanent Secretaries of various ministries at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja where he was briefed on various situations.

The governor assured workers that he would commence work with provision of over 30 vehicles to replace the current rickety civil service buses which he fulfilled in less than 72 hours after, as he delivered 35 ultra modern staff buses.

On the N30,000 minimum wage, Sanwo-Olu assured that the issue would be addressed in due course to bridge the gap between expenses and income.

Sanwo-Olu later, led a team on inspection of traffic situation in Apapa axis in practical demonstration of walking- the- talk on the executive order.

Noting that the traffic problem in Apapa and environs was multi-faceted, he stressed it required the joint efforts of the Federal, State and stakeholders to find a lasting solution.

Sanwo-Olu had earlier promised to tackle the Apapa traffic gridlock in the first 60 days of assumption of office coupled with the two weeks Presidential order of restoration of sanity in Apapa ports and environs.

However, Sanwo-Olu said to permanently address the gridlock within Apapa “we need to build another port. It is a long term solution. We will take it upon ourselves with the support of the NPA to develop the Lekki and Badagry ports.”

Interestingly, the short time effort is indeed working out as taskforce have been able to restore some form of sanity in the axis.

Appoints COS, HoS, PSs, aides

Sanwo-Olu, on May 31, appointed the Chief of Staff, in the person of Tayo Ayinde, the immediate past Director-General of his campaign group, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organization, BOSCO.

He also appointed former Head of Service in the state, Mrs. Folashade Jaji as the new Secretary to the State Government, SSG.

He also approved the appointment of six new Permanent Secretaries in Lagos State Public Service with effect from 1st June 2019. He later swore them in on June 6th, 2019.

Earlier, on Thursday, May 30, he appointed Mr. Gboyega Akosile, a seasoned journalist, as Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

He also led inspection to popular Olusosun Dumpsite, Ojota area of the state where he re-emphasised zero tolerance for environmental degradation.

On Sunday, June 2, Sanwo-Olu, ordered the contractors handling the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to move back to site this month for the timely completion of the second phase of the project from Maza Maza to Okokomaiko by December.

The governor, who inspected the dilapidated road expressed regret that the project had been abandoned for a long time, saying that the government was committed to ensuring that the completed portion was put to use in good time.

Signs ’19 Appropriation bill into law

On Monday June 3, Sanwo-Olu, signed the 2019 appropriation bill of N852.317 billion into law.

The development put to rest the controversy trailing the passage of the law between the state legislature and the immediate past Executive, led by Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode.

He assured that the delay in the process would not affect the impact of governance in the state.

Aside the appropriation bill, the governor also signed the Neighbourhood watch law 2019, Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2019 and Domestic Staff service provider registration law 2019.

Holds Sallah bash for Muslim community, creates hotlines for pothole repairs, solicits collaborative engagements

On June 5, at the Eid-el-Fitri Get-Together Party, held at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu stressed the commitment of his administration to zero tolerance for potholes on roads, saying plans had been concluded to create help lines to assist residents report failed portions of roads for prompt repairs.

Sanwo-Olu, who also implied that the help lines could be useful for traffic jam situations and refuse management, called for a collaborative engagement of all members of the public towards achieving a greater Lagos in the next four years.

KANO: Ganduje begins on right foot

By Adulmumin Murtala

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State since his re-inauguration has continued along the same tracks of infrastructural development in the state.

Directly from the Sani Abacha Stadium venue of his swearing-in ceremony on the May 29, the governor went straight to inspect a multi-billion naira under-pass/road/flyover project at the Zaria road by Zoo road junction. The project which is nearing completion is a masterpiece. An under-pass was constructed with normal road above it and a flyover across. Ganduje, who was impressed by the state of the art engineering evident in the project promised to complete the entire project soon.

In his inaugural speech, the governor declared the implementation of free and compulsory education from primary to secondary levels for all and to the tertiary level for people living with disability. This is in effort to rid the state of over three million out-of-school children, a menace that is affecting the development of the state.

He promised to spend N2.1billion to upgrade the Cancer treatment centre in the state to the best in the country.

So far, the only appointments made are those of the Accountant General of the State, Shehu Mu’azu and the Secretary to the State Government Usman Alhaji.

The Governor has also initiated the creation of a Ministry for Religious Affairs in the state for which a commissioner and other parastatals are going to be appointed along with those of the other ministries.

This the government finds necessary as a way of putting an eye on religious activities in the state in order to regulate situations that lead to extremism and religious intolerance.

A day to his swearing-in, governor Ganduje announced the appointment of 36 Permanent Secretaries in the state of which he appointed 12 females planning to strengthen women participation in governance in the state.

On the sallah day, he visited the Goron Dutse Prison where he freed 200 prisoners bringing the number of prisoners he had freed since he became governor to 2,517.

This is part of the administration’s plans to decongest prisons and give opportunity to those free to make amends in their lives.

With these developments, the administration of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje has as usual started on a right footing especially on the path of education, health and infrastructural development.

CROSS RIVER: Ayade becomes project manager

BY Emmanuel Una & Ike Uchechukwu

Speaking shortly after he took oath to kick start his second tenure, Senator Ben Ayade, Governor of Cross River stunned the audience gathered at the U J Esuene Sports Stadium in Calabar, the state capital when he said that he had assumed the position of Project Manager for the state. His Deputy, Professor Ivara Esu, Ayade said, would become the Acting Governor to take charge of the day-to-day administration of the state.

He said it would be all hands on the deck for him by going from one part of the state to the other to supervise the numerous projects he started in his first tenure. Most of the projects are atvarious levels of execution and by the sheer number of these projects, it will require huge funds and rapid work pace to get them completed within the next four years.

In keeping to this declaration, he has been moving from one local government area to the other to take a look at the projects and perhaps fathom how best to manage them successfully.

He has visited Ogoja where the Rice Mill Factory is located, from there to Ikom where he cited the Cocoa Processing Factory, the area he said he would turn to his temporal operational headquarters.

From there, he came down to Calabar on Wednesday, precisely a week after his inauguration where he visited the Rice Seedling Factory and announced that the Federal Government through its rice programme has placed order for the supply of three billion naira rice seedlings for rice producing states in the southern part of the country.

An excited Ayade told reporters at the factory, “I have three billion naira in my pocket as I speak and can say it loudly that I have almost recovered my investment here in this factory.”

He said the project was his first term project to produce high quality and disease-resistant seedlings for farmers and the investments have started yielding results.

During the week, the governor announced the appointments of some key appointments. One of the first appointments is that of Chief Akeh, his uncle and political godfather as the Chairman of Infracros, the company in-charge of the multi billion naira super-highway construction and the dualisation of the Tinapa Junction to Odukpani Junction road.

The governor is still silent on the appointment of the Chief Press Secretary, Secretary to State Government and other key positions which in his first tenure were his first.

Without the SSG, Vanguard learned that most of the directives emanate from his Chief of Staff and Permanent Secretary’s especially from Ministry of

For instance many of his ex-aides whom he told to return their vehicles during the valedictory sessions refused but immediately his Chief of Staff gave a warning through a press release that any of them including ex-commissioners, SAs .DGs and others will be embarrassed by law enforcement agents if they failed to do so, more than 90 percent have returned the vehicles as we speak as they were given 72 hours ultimatum.