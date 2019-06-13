Sensational Singer, hybrid set to release new single

By Rotimi Agbana

Sensational singer, Sonukan Babatunde Yaya, a.k.a Hybrid has dropped a new single titled, ‘Bill It On Me’.

The Afro-pop tune which produces by Nickben and mastered by Martino is inspired by pretentious living by some ladies who are not ready to work with you but ready to make you pay all the bills for them. In the song, the fast-rising singer preaches true love based on mutual understanding.

Hybrid who is a graduate of Tourism from the European University of Lefke in North Cyprus, a native of Ogun State and the only child of his parents says he is not in competition with any other artist. “I am not really looking to compete with anyone as I believe much in my music and my abilities. I just want to do what I feel I know how to do best and I am sure I have what it takes to make it. My sound and rhythm are inspired by what goes on generally around me like love, breakups and living a good life,” he said.