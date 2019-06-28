Send us doctors, Anambra community with 21 health centres begs NYSC

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE sleepy riverine Ezi Anam community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, appealed to the authorities of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, to deploy medical doctors and pharmacists to the area, saying the absence of doctors in their health centres was affecting them adversely.

Speaking through their chairman, Mr Orji Okafor, at the passing out ceremony of Batch B Stream 1 NYSC members posted to the local government, he regretted that the council had no single medical doctor and laboratories in its 21 health care centres.

Okafor said the few nurses in the medical facilities overwork themselves, arguing that deploying NYSC doctors would go a long way in complementing the nurses’ efforts.

He told the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Kehinde Aremu, that the 21 health centres were not close to each other, while the only missionary hospital in the area has only one doctor.

“We will appreciate it if you send us about five NYSC doctors to complement the efforts of the nurses,” Okafor added.