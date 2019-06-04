Senator Ovie Omo- Agege felicitates with Muslims on Sallah

As Nigeria and Muslims around the world come together in celebration of the end of Ramadan, the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege felicitates with the nation and wish all Muslims a blessed and joyful celebration of Eid el-Fitr 2019.

The Deputy Senate President hopeful urged all Nigerians to be united irrespective of political, ethnic and religious affiliation so as to achieve a common goal and achieve development.

A statement by the SSA, Communications & Strategy to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Godwin Anaughe said after a month-long self-restraint, spiritual renewal and recommitment to the values of gratitude, charity, and compassion, it is my hope that the experience of Ramadan will provide renewed strength, greater commitment and increased blessings to our people, communities and further unite our country.

“Let us remember that throughout history, nations that have come together to work for a common goal have succeeded in developing their people and communities. It is therefore only through unity that we will be able to successfully overcome the challenges of our time that have prevented us from achieving our potentials as a truly great nation.

Adding: “Eid el-Fitr, with its focus on harmony, mutual respect, and understanding, is a fitting occasion to re-affirm our commitment to our shared values and the common bonds that tie us together.

“So as we mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr, I enjoin all Nigerians to embrace and also celebrate the values that unite us to enable us to work together to tackle the developmental issues of insecurity, corruption and employment deficit (ICE) that confront our nation.

“Once again, on behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District and my family, I wish all Muslims a happy Eid el-Fitr, and all the peace and fulfillment it may bring”.