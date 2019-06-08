Senate: S’South APC ditches Alimikhena, endorses Omo-Agege for DSP

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – A new twist has been added to the race for the office of the Deputy Senate President of the ninth Senate with Saturday’s endorsement of Delta senator, Ovie Omo-Agege for the plum job, by the All Progressives Congress APC in the South South zone.

The Zonal Working Committee which said it acted on behalf of the Zonal Executive Committee, Elders and Leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone of the party, said the zone aligns “with the decision of the national leadership of our great Party in respect of the zoning of the Principal offices of the 9th National Assembly”.

“Our zone has been given the opportunity by our great Party to produce the Deputy Senate President for the 9th National Assembly and we are thankful”, the leaders said in a statement jointly signed by Ntufam Hilliard Eta and Daniel Okumgba, zonal National vice chairman, and zonal secretary respectively.

The statement added further that; “It is important to state that our two illustrious sons, Distinguished Senators Francis Alimikhena from Edo State and Ovie Omo-Agege from Delta State had indicated interest to contest for the office of the Deputy Senate President. Both of them are eminently qualified for that office as both are ranking Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“However, considering the current zoning of political offices in our zone whereby Edo State produced the current National Chairman of our great Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and other considerations, it became imperative that our zone supports the candidature of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for the office of the Deputy Senate President.

“We commend our respected leader, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for his sterling leadership of the affairs of our great country and our illustrious son, His Excellency, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for his sound administrative experience in piloting the affairs of our great Party. The leadership of the South-South Zone is fully in support of Mr. President.

“The South South geopolitical zone had demonstrated uncommon faith, courage and vigour in the just concluded general elections by voting massively for candidates of our great Party at all levels.

“We implore all Distinguished Senators to please stand by us and support Senator Ovie Omo Agege for the position of Deputy Senate President”, the party pleaded.