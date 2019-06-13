Senate rejects motion seeking to debate Buhari’s Democracy Day speech

ABUJA—Majority of Nigerian senators yesterday voted against a motion to debate President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day speech in plenary.

The motion to scrutinise the speech was moved by Istifanus Gyang, Plateau, PDP.

Coming under Order 52 of the Senate standing order, Gyang asked his colleagues, through the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to grant him leave to present a motion on matter of public importance.

“The matter of urgent national importance I am bringing before this Senate has to do with the Democracy Day speech of President Muhammadu Buhari of the 12th June 2019. This speech is already in the public domain. I am asking that in view of the interest it has generated…,” he said.

The lawmaker was cut short by Lawan who asked to seek the consent of other senators to entertain the motion.

After putting the question, majority of the lawmakers voted against the motion and it was consequently stepped down.

It is not clear which part of the speech Gyang wanted to raise.

Highlights of the speech delivered at Eagle’s Square, Abuja on Wednesday include a proposal for the renaming of the National Stadium after the widely acclaimed winner of 1993 election, Moshood Abiola.