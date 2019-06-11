Senate Presidency: Anxiety envelopes Yobe for Sen. Lawan

Ahead of the election of principal officers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, anxiety has enveloped Yobe, home state of Sen. Ahmad Lawan, a leading candidate for the senate presidency.

In Damaturu people were seen in groups projecting the chances of the Yobe Senator.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), predicted that Lawan will win the senate president election against Ndume because of his personal competence and support from the ruling party.

“The party has taken every step for the APC senators to take a united position to elect Sen. Lawan, the party’s candidate.

“The endorsement of Lawan by the party, Progressives governors and other stakeholders gives Lawan more chances over Ndume” Mohammed said

.

Mukhtar Hassan, a civil servant, said “APC has learnt its lesson from the Saraki political back stabbing and is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the success of its preferred candidate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan.”

“We are optimistic that Yobe will this time make history to produce the Senate President of the ninth assembly” he said.

Hajiya Habiba Ahmadu, a housewife said “Sen. Ahmad Lawan was most qualified and competent for the office of the senate president over Ndume.

“Sen. Lawan is more resourceful and reliable compared to Ndume, this is evident in their contributions on the floors of the National Assembly.

“The senate at this moment needs a competent and reliable leadership that will support the executive to execute its policies and programs to improve the lives of Nigerians” she said.

Bukar Modu, a resident of Damaturu, said both the party and presidency have no time to waste to actualize the campaign promises made to Nigerians.

“The country had lost enormous time in the last four years to unnecessary and avoidable conflicts between the executive and the Saraki led legislature and this must be avoided for us to move forward,” Modu said.