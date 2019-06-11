Senate: Ohuabunwa’s supporters protest alleged “stolen mandate” in Abia

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—SCORES of supporters and members of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa’s constituency, yesterday, held a peaceful protest, demanding what they called “restoring the stolen mandate” of Senator Mao Ohuabunwa(Abia North) whose case is at the tribunal.

The protesters took the protest to Abia State Government House where they ventilated their grievances before marching to the state House of Assembly.

Chanting solidarity songs in favour of Ohuabunwa and displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Restore Ohuabunwa’s stolen mandate,” “INEC do the needful,” among others, the protesters claimed Ohuabunwa was not treated fairly by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, during the polls.

Spokesman of the protesters and the Director General of his Campaign MAO Organisation, Chief Ndubuisi Eke, who spoke at the Government House gate, said they came to draw the attention of the governor to the injustice.

According to him, it was a gross injustice for INEC to issue certificate of return to the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Orji Uzor Kalu, who was allegedly never declared winner of the contest.

Chief Eke said the margin of win was far less than the total number of cancelled votes, hence a re-run ought to have been rescheduled.

His words: “We are here to create the awareness that somebody is being cheated. We want the governor to know that somebody is being cheated.

“Abia North wants Ohuabunwa’s stolen mandate to be restored. We want government intervention because what INEC did in Abia North was serious injustice.”

The protesters were received at the Government House gate by the Chief Security Officer, Emeka Ubani, who collected their address, noting that the governor, his deputy and other top government functionaries were all away for state functions, but promised to deliver their address to the governor.