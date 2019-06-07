Senate leadership: Goje withdraws, endorses Lawan after meeting Buhari

Endorsement’ll bring unity in APC — Lawan

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—SENATOR Danjume Goje, yesterday, announced his withdrawal from the Senate Presidency race for the 9th Senate.

Goje also endorsed the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, for the position, which is expected to be inaugurated on June 11.

The endorsement came a few minutes after Goje, who is Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation and preferred candidate of the outgoing Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senators met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Present at the meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes, were Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State; Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, and a senator-elect from Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, el-Rufai expressed happiness that Goje had followed the direction of President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, by endorsing Lawan, who is the party’s preferred candidate for the 9th Senate leadership.

El-Rufai, who was one of those that brokered meeting, said: “I am very pleased to report to you that we just came out of a meeting with our leader and mentor, the President with Senator Damjuma Goje from Gombe State and Senator Ahmad Lawan from Yobe State; the senator-elect, Uba Sani, from my state to discuss steps to unify our leadership in the National Assembly, starting with the Senate.

“I am very pleased to announce that Goje has agreed to fully endorse and support the choice of the party and that of Mr. President to lead the Senate, that is Senator Ahmad Lawan.”

Why I endorsed Lawan—Goje

Also speaking, Goje, who is former governor of Gombe State, said he decided to withdraw from the Senate presidency race to show his respect to President Buhari and his loyalty to the APC.

He said: “First, I want to use this opportunity to thank Allah for giving us this opportunity today. I want to thank my teeming supporters, associates across the country, who have been calling me to declare for the Senate presidency.

“The calls have come from across the country, I have listened to them, I appreciate them, I thank them very well.

“I have decided to respect President Muhammadu Buhari’s wish by not declaring to contest this Senate presidency. Instead, I am supporting the position of the party and his own position, thereby endorsing the candidature of Senator Ahmed Lawan.”

My endorsement’ll bring peace to APC —Lawan

On his part, Lawan said his endorsement by Goje would bring unity to APC.

Lawan said: “Let me thank our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, for giving us the leadership that we need at this point and always.

“For me, this is a great day and a very important moment for the contest for office of the President of the Senate. The endorsement by Goje will bring so much unity to APC and, indeed, the entire Senate in a very bi-partisan fashion.

“I believe that is the way to go, we want to go to the 9th Senate united right from onset, kickstart our activities, which is very important at this time. The country needs a Senate that is focused united for optimum performance and I believe that the senators-elect will be happy to hear that this has been achieved.

“I want to thank Senator Goje, he is very experienced politician like he has said. He has been in this business much longer than most of us really. And I respect him.”

‘’Even when there was so much clamour for him to run for the office of the president of the Senate, he never came out publicly to declare.

“Even though he had enormous respect and following, but the position he has willingly taken to respect the wishes of the party and President, is the best position any politician could take. And there is nothing better than to have a family that is very united, solid and focused.

“I also want to thank those who have been working behind the scene to try and broker this understanding. By the end of today, I’m sure the complexion for this race would have been changed for the better.”