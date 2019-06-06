Senate leadership: APC yet to zone position to S-South – Caucus

By Henry Umoru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—AHEAD of the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly and election of presiding officers, concerned caucus of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, said the party was yet to zone the position of Deputy Senate President to the South-South geo-political zone.

This came on a day Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, caucus in the House of Representatives said it had yet to endorse House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila, or any other aspirant for the position of speaker in the incoming 9th National Assembly.

In a statement signed by Segun Bello and Sunday Umutu in Abuja, yesterday, the APC leaders took a swipe at Senator Ita Enang on his position that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central), had been endorsed for the position of Deputy Senate President.

According to the APC leaders, Senator Ita Enang cannot speak for the party and can no longer speak for the Presidency, considering the fact that he was no longer Senoir Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

They said in a statement: “Section 151 of the 1999 Constitution states that the appointment of all special advisers shall cease when the President ceases to hold office, while Section 171 states that the appointment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and any office or the personal staff of the President shall cease when the President ceases to hold office.

“Therefore, our attention has been drawn to the statement of Senator Ita Enang in an interview in 7.00am news on Radio Nigeria on Wednesday, 5th June, 2019.

“In the interview, Senator Enang stated that Senator Lawan Ahmad will emerge as Senate President of the 9th Senate, while Femi Gbajiabiamila will emerge as speaker, House of Representatives. He went on to state that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will emerge as Deputy Senate President.

“Although, in the interview he was referred to as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, we write to state that he spoke on personal capacity and expressed his own opinion and certainly not in any way the position of the Presidency.

“It should be noted that his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters ceased with the end of the President’s first term on May 29, 2019, as provided in Section 151(3) of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended).

“Therefore, his statement about Senator Ovie Omo-Agege should be seen wholly as figment of his imagination, because he has probably supported him.”

Meanwhile, PDP caucus in the House of Representatives has said it never endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila or any other aspirant for position of speaker.

In a statement by the Minority Leader, Leo Igor, the caucus stated that at no time did it ask member to vote a particular candidate.

Ogor stated that the Sallah message in which the caucus stated that members of the PDP were free to attend political meetings and sessions of the aspirants did not translate to endorsement or asking members to vote for them.