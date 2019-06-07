Security guards confess: How we killed our boss, daughter with motorcycle cable

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—KWAKYE Kwaku Richard, a 71 year old Ghanaian, served as the driver of a 92 year old industrialist, High Chief Ojomo Akintan in Akure, Ondo State for 40 years.

The deceased was said to have been seconded to drive the industrialist’s wife who resides in Idanre area of the state.

Sources said he planned to return to Ghana after the wife of the industrialist died but was prevailed upon by High Chief Akintan, the Ojomo of Idanre.

In a bid to compensate him, one of the flats in the Estate in Akure was given to him as a gift for his stewardship and forthrightness.

Richard and his family moved into the flat and for the safety of the estate, he decided to engage the service of another guard to make two.

One of the security guards, 20 year old Idris Ayuba, according to findings, had worked in the estate for over three years and was asked by the deceased to help employ a trusted friend to beef up security in the estate.

He reportedly brought Abubakar Taisu, aged 23.

Two months after engaging the services of an additional guard, he and his 27 year old graduate daughter, Cynthia Tope, were gruesomely murdered in the same flat given to them as a gift.

Their decomposing bodies were later discovered 16 days after.

This was made possible after the killers were arrested in their hide out.

Reliable sources said the suspects would have not been arrested but for an envelope discovered in the flat with the phone number of the second guard in the handwriting of the deceased.

The phone was tracked and many suspects were questioned until the two prime suspects were eventually nabbed by detectives.

Police source said Ayuba was apprehended in Kano State while Taisu was picked up in Sokoto State by police detectives, who have been on their trail.

Vanguard gathered that the murdered daughter came around to perfect plans for her service year with her father when her life was cut short by the guards.

Sadly enough, their corpses were thrown under the stair case in the flat by the killer security guards.

After the heinous crime, the suspects ransacked the house and fled the town with the belongings of the family.

A family source said that Tope, a graduate, was due for her National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in July 2019 before her life was cut short.

Vanguard gathered that neighbor to the deceased, Ojo Adegbusuyi, who noticed his absence and that of the daughter in the house for weeks reported their absence at the police station.

A case of missing father, daughter and their two security guards at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olu FOAM Ilesha/Owo expressway Akure, Ondo State were lodged at the police station.

Adegbusuyi reportedly told police detectives that all efforts to trace their whereabouts had proved abortive for weeks.

On receipt of the report, police detectives from the Ondo State Command swung into action and “one Ayuba Idris Aged 20 years that happened to be one of their security guards was arrested in Kano State on 16th May, 2019.”

Police sources further disclosed that the handset of the missing person and his suits were recovered from him, and upon interrogation, he confessed that he and the second security guard named Taisu Abubakar knew where the two missing persons could be located.

“They, thereafter, led detectives to a building at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olu foam, Ilesha/Owo expressway Akure, Ondo State where the decomposed bodies of Kwakye Kwaku Richard and his daughter, Kwakye Tope earlier declared missing were found.

“The decomposing corpses were later evacuated and deposited at the State Hospital Mortuary, Akure for autopsy.”

Vanguard also learned that on the 28th of May, this year, police detectives also tracked down Taisu Abubakar in Sokoto State and one of the victim’s laptop computers and some clothes were recovered from him.

Speaking with Vanguard, the state Police Commissioner, Undie Adie said that the suspects “upon interrogation, confessed to the murder of the victims.

“The suspects had initially said that they killed their victim who was their employer because he refused to pay their three months’ salary arrears.

“They, however, later recanted their claim by admitting that the deceased did not owe them any salary.

“They said that they also decided to kill the daughter on the same day in order to cover their track since she saw them the day they killed her father.”

Vanguard gathered that Abubakar had served the deceased for two years while Taisu joined the deceased five months ago.

However, in an interview, the suspects confessed that they murdered their employer and daughter under the influence of hard drugs.

Abubakar said he could not explain what came over them to kill their employer of two years.

The suspect said: “We were just happy that night and we took tramadol and indian hemp with hot drinks

“We used motorcycle cable to strangle the father and daughter. We took tramadol and Indian hemp that night at about 8pm and we invited the daughter to come and see who was at the gate.

“ When she came down we used motorcycle cable to strangle her. She shouted and this attracted her father who came running to the scene. We then descended on the father who fell inside the gutter.

“The father was shouting and fell down in the process while calling for help and Ayuba also used his shirt to strangulate him.

“After we made sure that they were both dead, we then hid their corpses under the staircase in the estate.”

They said that they used the night to ransack the entire flat and fled with some belongings of both deceased the following day unnoticed by other neighnours in the estate.

On why they fled to different states after committing the crime, Abubakar said it was “to hide from security operatives after they might have discovered the corpses under the staircase in the flat.

The CP said the suspects confessed that “they also decided to kill the daughter on the same day in order to cover their track since she saw them the day they killed her father. The suspect will be charged to court.”

“We on our part will ensure that criminals do not have any breathing space within the State”, the Police boss added.