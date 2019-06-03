SEC staff shut down office to prevent Gwarzo’s return 

By Emma Ujah

The staff of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) early hours of this morning shut down the office in Abuja, over attempts to reinstate suspended DG, Mr Munir Gawrzo.

Gwarzo had been indicted for abuse of office and corruption by an Administrative Panel of Inquiry set up by the Federal Ministry of Finance headed by the Permanent Secretary, Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse.

ALSO READ:

He was also indicted by the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee, which investigated his suspension by the former Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun.

However, the National Industry Court, last week ordered his reinstatement.

Details later…

Vanguard