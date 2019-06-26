SEAMATA calls for urgent decongestion of Port Harcourt seaport

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – LEADERSHIP of South East Amalgamated Traders Association, SEAMATA, has called on the federal government to decongest the Port Harcourt seaport to enhance business in South East and Nigeria in general.

The newly elected president of the group, Chief Gozie Akudolu, made this call immediately after his inauguration in Enugu on Tuesday.

Chief Akudolu, who condemned the delay in clearing of goods from the port as a result of congestion pointed out that decongesting it will alleviate the hurdles and sufferings faced by traders in the zone.

“I want to use this opportunity to call on the comptroller General of customs to as a matter of urgency, begin a holistic decongestion of Port Harcourt seaport to alleviate the suffering of traders in the South East.

“Cargoes that initially arrived, cleared and taken delivery within thirty days, presently takes as much as sixty five days and is adversely affecting the ease of business in the South East”, Akudolu disclosed.

He congratulated the South East governors for their victory in the just concluded election, urging them to ensure effective delivery of dividend of democracy to the people.

He congratulated the immediate past president of the association and House of Representative member, Hon, Okwudili Ezenwankwo for his successful election into the house of Reps, adding that his Nobel and outstanding achievement in SEAMATA brought unity and peace in the association.

He also lauded the grand patron of the association, Chief Emeka Offor for supporting them financially both in time of difficulty and otherwise.

He, however expressed gratitude to to the delegates who believed in them and elected them to pilot the affairs of the association, promising that the executives would serve them diligently to ensure business harmony.

“I want to congratulate all the governors of the South East for their resounding success in the last elections. Their success is a clear testimony of their good work in their various states and we enjoin them to keep firing from all cylinders to provide democracy dividend to the people of their state.

“We are highly elated by the trust and confidence which you reposed in us through your votes today and we assure you that we shall throughout our tenure maintain this confidence you reposed in us”, He promised.