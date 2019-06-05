SDG3: Corps Members take campaign against drug abuse to Taraba Secondary Schools

By Femi Bolaji,

Jalingo –Corps members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, in Taraba state have taken their sensitization against drug abuse to secondary students from seven government schools in Jalingo, the state capital.

The Corps members under the aegies of the Drug Free Club noted that the sensitization was to disabuse the minds of the students against substance abuse and to push for the full attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 3, which according to the group seeks to “ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.”

Speaking at Government Science Secondary School, Jalingo, the group coordinator, Derek Asibor said ” as a member of the SDG Community Development Service Group, Goal number 3 which aims to promote good health and well being can be easily spread through this students who are domiciled in different communities.

“We believe if they are well sensitized and are knowledgeable on the effects of drug and substance abuse, they can educate their peers and other members of their various communities, which will help curtail the prevalence of drug use among the youths. “

He also stated that a pilot Drug Free Club has been established in Government Secondary School, Jalingo, which the group hopes to extend to other government secondary schools in the state capital.