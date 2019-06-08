Science Ministry, Armed Forces partner on national security

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology (NILEST), an agency of the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) in the field of Research and Development of military footwears of the Armed Forces for national security.

The MOU, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Birtus Bako Nabasu is part of the drive to diversify the national economy and conserve foreign. He added that the initiative will also help in the effective exploitation of natural resources.

At the signing ceremony in Abuja, Mr. Nabasu said that the MoU is also expected to provide the platform for exchange of technical knowledge and experience acquired in the design, production and use of goods for military operations.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the Ministry of Science and Technology is fully committed to the full implementation of the MoU is in line with the Executive Order No.5 for the planning, execution of projects, promotion of Nigerian Contents in Contracts Sciences, Engineering and Technology and with the upsurge of security challenges in the country.

He added that the Mou is also expected to strengthen collaborations in technical development in the goods related to the military and the setting up of a production line for military footwear.

In his remarks, the Director-General of Defence Research and Development Bureau) Air Vice Marshal Jomo Osahor said that the singing of the MOU will save Nigeria N20bn annually from the cost of importing Military shoes into the country,

According to AVM Osahor, it will also help to track insecurity, provide employment, and build capacities of people towards national development. He added that it will provide the platform for easy modification to suite every situation in view of the fluid nature of the battle field.

Earlier, the Acting Director-General of (NILEST) Dr. Eucharia Oparah said that the bilateral partnership between both parties is expected to revive the nation’s economy, reduce capital flight, improve security, create employment and wealth as well as promote made-in-Nigeria goods.