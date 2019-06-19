School Infrastructure without library is incomplete, says SUBEB

By Dayo Adesulu

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Ifako, Dr. Ganiyu Oluremi Sopeyin has said that whatever funds expended on infrastructure in any school without library inclusiveness is incomplete.

Sopeyin, who made this remark in Lagos during the official commissioning of a school library and playground equipment donated to Wesley Primary School and Vetland Primary School, Oko-Oba, Ifako, Agege, Lagos by Seedtime Foundation said: ‘’Library is both useful to students’ learning and teachers’ research.”

While lauding the kind gesture of the Seedtime Foundation, he urged other non governmental bodies to engage in similar investment, adding that government alone cannot do it all.

According to him, ‘’this is not the first time Seedtime Foundation would be donating to schools. It had done it before, it is doing it again today and will soon commission another one at Kosofe.”

In her remark, the Executive Director of Seedtime Foundation, Mrs Oladeji Tola said the donation was done in memory of her late husband Engr. Kayode Oladeji. She said that apart from setting up the library, the Foundation also runs training programmes for teachers. Mrs Oladeji who is also a teacher said: ‘’We love children because teachers and children are dear to us.” Items like uniforms and bags were also presented to the students.

Meanwhile, in her welcome and acceptance speech, the head teacher, Vetland Primary School, Agege, Mrs Fatusin F.O disclose that the students of the schools have been longing for the commissioning of the projects.

While lauding the donor, she pledged that the projects would further enhance the reading habit of the students and boost sporting activities in the schools. Wesley Primary School and Vetland Primary School, Oko-Oba, Ifako, Agege are situated in the same vicinity.