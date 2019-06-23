Saraki’s ex-aide resigns as SA to Senate President, Lawan

The Special Assistant (SA) on New Media to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Mr. Olu Onemola, who was also the SA to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has resigned his appointment.

Onemola made his resignation know in an internal memo to Lawan.

Recall that shortly after the current Senate President reappointed Onemola to retain the SA position, controversy followed the decision.

But Onemol, in his resignation letter to Lawan, said he was resigning because of the controversy his reappointment generated.

According to him, “As an individual who prides myself in always setting a high standard and significant precedents I feel honoured to have been asked to fill this vital role in the service of our great country,” he said.

“I thank you sir, for the offer to continue on to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic which I am sure is home out of your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.

“However, at this time, given my personal antecedents, and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role, builds upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public.

“I will be ready and available in whatever way to give my recommendations if and when requested as the new team begins its work.

“I have communicated my decision to the Chief of Staff, Babagana Muhammad Aji, and I wish the new team all the best as they work to meet the demands of the Nigerian people.”