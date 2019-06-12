Saraki congratulates Lawan, Gbaja

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan on his emergence as the President of the 9th Senate.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Saraki also congratulated Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who is the new Deputy Senate President as well as Femi Gbajabiamila, and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, on their emergence as the new presiding officers of the 9th House of Representatives.

Saraki said: “Congratulations to Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, as they begin their journey as presiding officers of the 9th National Assembly.

“As you set forth on your legislative endeavours in the next four years, I ask that you always put the Nigerian people first in all that you do and protect the integrity of the legislative institution.

“I wish you all, distinguished senators and honourable members, utmost success as you work to serve our nation and its great people.”