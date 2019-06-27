Sanwo-Olu’s wife tasks parents on child’s mental health

…Seeks resident’s enrolment for HIS

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged parents and guardians to pay serious attention to the welfare and mental health of their children and wards, saying such was necessary to evolve a decent youth population and a sanitized society.

Speaking during the week at a symposium on substance abuse organised by Freedom Foundation, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said it was important for parents to give quality attention to issues around their children and sometimes go as far as intruding into their business to truly keep abreast with them.

She said the admonition became necessary in view of the fact that it had been well-established that children without proper parental care and guidance most times end up being drug addicts

According to her: “Every parent must pay due attention to the welfare and mental health of the children. The upbringing children are exposed to, has, a lot to do with their adulthood.

“We must make it our business to intrude into their business, by knowing who their friends are, where they go, how they relax, what they drink among other things.

“By so doing, we will be their friend and earn their confidence. It is the way to positively influence our children and reduce peer pressure on them as such evolves a decent youth population, for a sanitized society”, she said.

While reiterating that the state government has always been proactive in the area of tackling substance abuse through initiatives, activities and infrastructure that enhance the social stability of the teeming youths, she said that the Mental Health Law, MHL, of the state has been recently updated to meet with current realities.

Speaking separately at a Medical Mission organised by James Omolaja Odunmbaku Foundation in partnership with National Sports Lottery Foundation to provide free medical consultation on cardiovascular health in adults and dental health treatment for children below the age of 10 for residents of Ojodu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Mrs Sanwo-Olu said it was important for all residents to register for the recently unveiled Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme.

According to her, the scheme was a strategic policy of the government designed to achieve affordable, comprehensive and unhindered quality healthcare services for all residents, and as such, it was imperative for it to be embraced by all.