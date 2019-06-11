Sanwo-Olu congratulates Lawan, Gbajabiamila

…Gov Advises Lawmakers To Put Nation Above Personal Interest

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Senator Ahmed Lawan and Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila on their victories as President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

Governor Sanwo-Olu described Lawan’s and Gbajabiamila’s victories as results of focus, hard work, resilience and team spirit, saying that the keenly contested elections in both chambers of the National Assembly are a clear indication of deepening democratic culture in Nigeria.

According to him, “we should not lose sight of the fact that the elections into the leadership positions of the Upper and Lower Legislative Chambers of the National Assembly is a clear manifestation that Nigeria’s democracy is growing in leaps and bounds.

”Recall that in the past, such elections were either not as transparent as what we witnessed today or emergence of the leaders were remotely controlled from outside the hallow chambers. But today, the National Assembly members participated and chose their leaders in the full glare of millions of Nigerians. This must be commended’’, Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos State Governor who watched proceedings of the two Chambers live at the National Assembly complex in Abuja advised the newly elected principal officers of the Senate and the House of Representatives to see their new positions as a heavy responsibility because according to him, “Leadership itself is responsibility’’.

He urged Senator Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila to work closely with the Executive arm of the Government for speedy and efficient service delivery to Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to the ruling class, regardless of who is at the top or what political parties we represent. The average Nigerian is interested in the quick passage of the Appropriation bill and other bills that will have direct positive impact on his life’’, Sanwo-Olu stated.

The Governor also urged the opposition party to close ranks with the victors in the interest of all Nigerians, noting that politicking is over and now is time to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizens.

Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulated the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress for ensuring cohesiveness, unity and particularly party supremacy at the just concluded leadership polls of the National Assembly.