Sanusi II replies query, says Emirate had N1, 89bn, not N3.4bn in 2014

The Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi II on Saturday replied the query issued him by the Kano State government on Thursday over alleged misappropriation of N3.4billion, obstruction of investigation by the Emirate Council.

Sanusi II’s one-page reply with reference number KEC/CF/FIN/1/162, dated June 7, 2019, and signed by the Acting Secretary to the Kano Emirate Council, Alhaji Abba Yusuf. and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) said he could not have been culpable in the alleged misappropriation since he was neither the accounting officer not the council secretary.

He also said when he was installed as the emir in 2014, the Emirate Council had only N1, 89 billion, and not the N3.4 billion the Kano State anti-graft agency said was siphoned between 2014 and 2017.

He further explicated that he was not ‘the Accounting Officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council’.

‘I am directed to refer to your letter No. SSG/OFF/03/V.I, dated June 6th, 2019 to which was attached a copy of the report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Chairman containing some allegations of financial misappropriation of the sum of N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council.

You may wish to note that at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the account of the Kano Emirate Council was N1,893,378,923.38 (One Billion Eight Hundred and Ninety Three Million, Three Hundred and Seventy Eight Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Naira, Thirty Eight Kobo Only).

‘It is also important to note that His Highness, Sarkin Kano is not the Accounting Officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council. We thank you for giving us the opportunity to respond to the various allegations contained in the report and accordingly give our responses as per the attached.

‘Please accept our best regards.’

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission on Thursday said it had uncovered over N3.4 billion allegedly misappropriated by the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The alleged amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

This was contained in a preliminary report of investigation conducted by the commission and signed by its Chairman, Mr Muhuyi Magaji,

According to the report, the investigation was in respect of a petition of financial misappropriation levelled against Kano Emirate Council under the present Emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The interim report raised four cardinal issues bordering on indictments, amount involved, obstruction of investigation and recommendations.

The report indicated that the Kano Emirate Council had spent over N1.4 billion in various expenditures believed to be fraudulent and unappropriated.

In addition, the Emirate Council was alleged to have spent over N1.9 billion unappropriated on seemingly personal expenditures, making the total sum of the questionable expenditures.

According to the report, the expenditures contravened the provisions of Section 120 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 8 of the Kano State Emirate Council Special Fund Law 2004.

Similarly, the expenditures had also violated Section 314 of Penal Code as well as provisions of Section 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended).

“It is also the opinion of this Commission, based on the available evidence, that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II continued to undermine the investigation through various means which include giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation.

“The act is seriously affecting the process of our statutory responsibility and offends the provisions of Section 25 of the Commission’s enabling Law 2008 (as amended),” the report said.

The report, therefore, recommended that the principal suspect in the person of Muhammadu Sanusi II and all other suspects connected with the case be suspended, pending the final outcome of the investigations.

“This is a necessary administrative disciplinary action aimed at preventing the suspects from further interfering with the commission’s investigations.

“The commission further recommends that the contract awarded to Tri-C Nigeria Limited for renovation of Babban Daki, Kofar Kudu and Gidan Sarki Dorayi should be revoked as the company belongs to one of the suspects in person of Alhaji Mannir Sanusi, (The Chief of Staff in the Emirate),” it said.

According to the report, the company failed to settle the sub-contractor, Cardinal Architecture Ltd, after being duly paid.

It further recommended that appropriate authority should be put in place to oversee the affairs of the Emirate Council in line with established statutes and policies, pending the final outcome of the commission’s investigations.

It also recommended that further legal action should be taken against all the suspects as soon as the final outcome of the investigations were concluded and legal advice accordingly issued.