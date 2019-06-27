Samsung’s Egina Project wins ‘Project of the Year’ Award in France

SAMSUNG Heavy Industries Nigeria (SHIN) has received the ‘Project of the Year’ award at the African Assembly, organised by the Oil & Gas Council in Paris on June 24, 2019.

SHIN received the award, along with its client Total, for the Egina Floating Production Storage and Offloading unit (FPSO), which will add 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day to Nigeria’s daily oil production.

Together, the companies received not one but two awards – 2018’s ‘Breakthrough Deal of the Year’ and 2019’s ‘Project of the Year’.

This is the second win for Samsung, which has joined the prestigious and illustrious portfolio of nominees including Eland Oil and Gas, ExxonMobil and ENI for Mozambique’s Rovuma LNG Project.

Speaking during the award-giving ceremony, the Vice-President of Corporate Development, EMEA of Oil and Gas Council, Mr. Wesley Johnson, said: “We are impressed by SHIN’s endeavours and it is no surprise that such achievement should be celebrated on an international stage. I believe it means a lot for Nigeria, revealing the potential of Nigerian resources and the heights of success and development that can be reached with the right effort.”

Speaking while receiving the award, the Chief Executive Officer of SHI-MCI FZE, the joint venture of SHIN, Mr. DongseongSuh said: “It is proof of our collective philosophy that responsible investment, powered by a belief in people.”