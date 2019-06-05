Sallah: I’ll protect Abuja residents despite voting against me —Buhari

l Don’t make my govt unpopular by complaining, he tells leaders, supporters

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, pleaded with political leaders and his supporters to stop complaining about his government to avoid making it unpopular, and jokingly described residents of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, as necessary evil for voting Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election.

He, however, assured the FCT residents that his administration would do everything possible to protect them, despite the fact that they voted against him.

Speaking while receiving residents of the FCT that paid him Sallah homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Buhari said he would continue to protect the seat of power because any negative thing that happens to the place would also affect him and the entire residents.

He said: “I want to appreciate the number two man of the country (Prof. Yemi Osinbajo) because he knows what we are going through very quietly. I am very pleased that you came with this very powerful constituency.

“I appeal to you to remain exemplary so that those under you will know that the country is doing very well. If you break down and complain, the impact will reverberate all over and then, government will not be popular and whatever efforts we are making will not be appreciated.

“I have just spoken to the senator on my left (Philip Aduda) and I told him that his constituency did not vote for me. So I was very pleased that when they made the arrangement they put him very far away from me. I have all the results of all constituencies.

“I am not threatening FCT because to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the vice president. I think they are are necessary evil that was why they decided to vote for PDP.”

Nigeria on threshold of greatness—Osinbajo

Also speaking, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Nigeria was on the threshold of greatness, stressing that the security and religious challenges currently facing it were evidence that something great was coming.

Osinbajo said: “First, let me congratulate you on this very solemn occasion that marks the end of Ramadan.

“I want to say that God Almighty has been extremely good to you and to our government. I recall about two years ago when I had to host this particular event because you were away on medical leave at the time.

“But God has been so good, not only did He bring you back healthier than when you left, but has also been gracious enough for you to have a second opportunity to lead our great nation. I thank the almighty God for you and for all of us who have been a part of your government and who have been a part of what God has done in our midst.

“Our country as it is today, is at a threshold of greatness, you have said so many times. Any situation where something great and something important is about to happen, usually you will have very many negative opposing voices that want to keep that thing from happening.

“I believe that our country is at a threshold of the breakthrough that we have been praying for and hoping for all these years. And this is why many challenges are going on. Challenges around security, religion, people who are stoking up embers of religious and ethnic divisions and all that.”

Roll call

Those present at the homage were Prof. Shehu Umar Galadanci, Murshid Abuja Central Mosque who prayed for the Muslims; former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha;Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others include Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Director-General of Department of State Service, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi; Civil Defence FCT Commandant; Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi;Senator Philip Aduda; former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, and Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.