Sack Dennerby now! – Mabo

Former coach of the Super Falcons, Ismaila Mabo has proposed the immediate takeover of the women national team by a female ex-international, most of who are doing very well abroad.

Mabo who was reactiong to the exit of the Super Falcons from the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup said the Nigeria Football Federation should initiate talks with some of the country’s former players who did so well for the country in their active days as players.

“The NFF must bury the hatchet, if they hold anything against these girls and invite them to take over the Super Falcons and all other age grade teams. Most of them have since become very successful coaches here at home, in the US and other parts of the world. They are the best for the female teams and should be engaged now,” Mabo said.

The Super Falcons got kicked out of the ongoing Women World Cup after a 3-0 second round loss to Germany. The team handled by Swedish coach, Thomas Dennerby were lethergic in their performance as they lost three matches and won only one.

The Falcon’s performance has generally elicited criticisms from football enthusiasts who have also called on the NFF to dismiss the Swede.

But the Swede has since replied his critics, insisting that the team showed a lot of improvement at the tournament but were unfortunante to have been knocked out of the competition. “That is football,” he said.