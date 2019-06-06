S-East APC repositions for 2023 Igbo presidency

BY Dennis Agbo

ENUGU- THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in the South East has commenced moves aimed at projecting strong ties that would make the zone viable for concession of Igbo Presidency in 2023.

The Party which did not do quite well in the zone in the last general elections said it is now even more prepared to harmonize views and build bridges of unity that would sell the zone to the rest of Nigeria.

Inaugurating its zonal reconciliation, Peace, Strengthening and Repositioning Committee in Enugu on Wednesday, chairman of the committee and former Minister for Labour, Dr. Emeka Wogu said that the people of the zone have to put the past behind them, amend ways so to have a shot at the Nigerian Presidency in the next election.

Wogu said “The APC South-East zone gave us the mandate to reconcile and make peace with a view of strengthening and repositioning the party in the whole of South-East, taking into consideration that certain members of our party felt so dissatisfied with the process of congresses, primaries and the main elections, they felt aggrieved and that is the reason why this committee was set-up.

“We have agreed that every state should come with its peculiarities or what led to the disorganisation and lack of peace in their states and at the end of the day we will distill issues and visit all the states. We will also visit our leaders in the states and speak truth to them and find a way of repositioning the party in the South-East to face the evolving realities of political dialectics of our party and of our country so that by 2023 we will be in a position to win the elections that we couldn’t win because of internal wrangling, which led to certain sabotages against our party.

“So in 2023 we will do well and then we will look at all positions available in this country, not limited to only National Assembly and Governorship, but including the big one. We need to go for it, negotiate for it and become relevant.”

Other members of the 13 member committee include Brigadier General JOJ Okoloagu (Enugu); Prince Lemmy Akakeem (Imo); Chief Ugo Chima (Ebonyi); Chief Friday Nwosu (Abia); Hon. Christopher Omo-Isu (Ebonyi); Mrs. Blessing Onuawa (Imo); Chief Azuka Okwuosa (Anambra), among others.

The committee congratulated President Mohammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osibanjo for their reelection and successful administration of oath of office and pleaded more support of the south east for the federal government.

Wogu said that the APC must be united and strong in the zone to support the federal government achievements in governance.

“We are resolute in supporting President Buhari and assisting him to achieve his positive desires by ensuring that South-East APC is peaceful to take over the whole political positions in the zone,” Wogu said.