Royal Heritage Entertainment launches Record Company, signs 3 artists

The management of Royal Heritage Entertainment Agency RHEA has stepped up its commitment to the development and promotion of African cultural heritage and values through music and arts promotion by signing their first three budding indigenous artistes, ADEDEJI AHMED AZEEZ aka AFRODEJI; FATOKUN OLUWAGBADEYINKA PETER aka WEST and PROSPER OLADELE FREMPONG aka CORBII in line with its mandate, based on building the continent of Africa by projecting to the world its artistic talents, human resources, tourism and economic potentials and promotion of peace and security.

This is even as the entertainment outfit under its record label the Royalty Records signs a memorandum of understanding MOU and management contract with the artists held last weekend at its corporate office in Magodo, Lagos.

Speaking on the focus of the outfit, the chairman, chief executive officer, Royal Heritage Entertainment, Adewale Babalola said; “We are not interested in any political party or religious issues but rather focused on sustaining our glory and pride as Nigerians and Africans. We also focus on restoring our cultural heritage and values, leadership, entrepreneurship, empowerment, community service and promotion of peace and security.”

“We believe in learning from the ideaology of the elders that will propel us to achieve greater heights in life. We intend to cause a positive change in our environment, and the world at large through restoring our culture and pride.

Explaining further, Babalola stressed that Royal Record is set to sign in and produce set of artists and icons who will make great importance and set new great records in Nigeria’s entertainment industry. Also, he disclosed that there will be Royalty Heroes award that will be an annual event meant to celebrate institutions, men and women who have persistently committed to the development and sustenance of the growth of our culture in Nigeria.

He however, assured the signed artists a maximum support and parental attention to see them grow into credible and respectable entertainers. He also allayed fears that the contract signing was duly certified by the artists to avoid rancour that is prevalent among artist management firms and also promised that the

Meanwhile, the three artists who are debuting with single hits and a collaboration showed enthusiasm as the wholly agrees and believed that the contract signing will usher in a new era in their lives.

Armed with an afropop, hip-hop, Rhythm & Blues with fusion of indigenous african beats as their brands, the trio promised to take the Nigerian entertainment scene with storm.

For Adedeji who is formerly a music producer boasted that with his versatility in the music industry, he is coming out to explore more of his creativity to add value to the industry. He also disclosed that the 5-year contract with Royalty Record will afford him opportunity to exploit his talent and garner promotional visibility that will help his career growth.

For Fatokun Peters whose idol, American R/B singer, R. Kelly inspires his rhythmic style of brand hinted that his appearance into Nigeria music scene will witness a lot of creativity laced with self developed slangs. He boasted that music lovers in the country are yet to see a brand new style which he will soon unfold.

Freepong, a disco jockey and free style rapper equally mimed some his singles to register his ready-to- take -by- storm plans in the entertainment industry.