Rotary Intl. spends $15bn on polio eradication

… Says Nigeria can save $50bn in 20 years

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Chairman, Nigeria National Polio Plus Committee, Dr. Olatunji Funso says Rotary International has spent $15billion on polio eradication in the last 10 years globally.

Out of this amount, he said the sum of $270m was spent in Nigeria alone to get the country ride of polio virus.

He said though, Nigeria is now the only country in Africa and one of the only three countries in the world left with polio virus, the country will by September this year be declared polio free by the World Health Organization, WHO, after three years of surveillance by the global body.

Dr. Funso spoke yesterday at a national polio celebrity ambassadors’ engagement organised by the Nigeria National Polio Plus Committee, NNPPC and Office of Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria, Sir. Emeka Ofor in Abuja.

Recall that WHO satisfied Nigeria polio free in September 2016 due to absence of wide Polio Virus in the country and had placed the country on a three year surveillance before it can totally be declared polio free.

‘‘We started this polio eradication effort in 1988. We have expended overall $15bn globally, out of that $270m has been spent on Nigeria alone over the last 10 years. Twenty million volunteers were used, including Rotarians, who were involved because we need to utilise massive number of people in this kind of exercise.

‘‘We have vaccinated 2 billion children these years and about 16million people who are polio victims. What gives us encouragement is that out of the three polio viruses, we have already eradicated two and we are only left with one. We have reached to a point where we are confident that we will eradicate the remaining one.

The NNPPC chairman who accused the media of misinforming the public on polio outbreak cases in Nigeria, said Nigeria is currently polio free because of the absence of wide polio virus since September 2016.

‘‘An outbreak is when you have many cases of polio in an environment and not a single case of outbreak from a vaccine within an enclosure. When you see outbreak response we do, whether it is from vaccine or a child excreted it via stool, we ensure every child within that environment is vaccinated. It is not wide polio but virus from vaccine circulating in that environment that we detected as a matter of effort. For this reason, media should stop reporting such incidence as outbreak of polio. It is our surveillance system that bring the outbreaks up.Last year we had 12 cases and this year only 10 cases That is why whenever we see it in an emergency we treat it as polio just to ensure that every child is as a cautionary measure.’’

Funso, who listed some of the challenges militating against polio eradication as insecurity in and Boko Haram, funding, low awareness, accessing children, flooding, population displacement, destruction of health facilities, rejection and complacency, said the Committee in the last four years, has been on advocacy, awareness creation, community mobilization, fund raising, field activities and provision of mobility to polio victims across the country to enhance their lives.

He stated that Nigeria save $50billion in the next 20 years and channel same to other areas of need if polio is totally eradicated in the country.

‘‘If federal government has a budget on polio eradication, which has been on the average of $50m annually. If you convert that to 20years, it is lot of money. The state governments also spend money from their budgets for polio eradication, and so does the LGAs, so does Rotary International, WHO, UNICEF, Gate Foundation, CDC, so it is very difficult to get the total amount spent. Rotary alone has spent $270m in Nigeria over the last 10 years to eradicate polio. In the next 20 years, if these monies spent on polio is saved, Nigeria would have spent $50bn.’’

The NNPPC chairman, who described Sir. Emeka Ofor as an epitome of polio ambassador, said he had contributed over $3.5m to polio eradication, the highest in whole of Africa, and still counting and urged everybody to join hands with rotary international to curb the menace.

In his remarks, Sir. Emeka Ofor said the concern he has for polio victims spurred him into his philanthropic gesture with rotary International to eradicate polio from the surface of the earth.

He called on everybody, especially wealthy Nigerians to, ‘‘get involved in this last minute to make sure that we do not have a recurrence of polio in Nigeria,’’ urging the media to also join hands to create awareness, saying that ‘‘Beyond money, everyone should put in everything to get the job done.’’

In his own remarks, the District Governor of Rotary International District 9125, Nigeria, Hon. Chief Elvis Chukwu said that Rotary International promised children of the world to eradicate polio from the surface of the earth. ‘‘We feel that when children are paralysed, it affects their education, welfare and every other thing, and it is endemic. Rotary has succeeded in doing that. As at today, there are only three countries in the world that still has polio, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria and Nigeria is in the verge of being certified polio free between now and end of August because since last three years, we have not experienced wide polio virus.

In his response, one of the celebrities, Phyno promised to spread the message of polio eradication to all his fans.

‘‘I am here to spread the news, and represent the Rotary in letting people be aware of polio and fight it. From the messages passed to me, I will pass same to my followership. I have a followership; I am sending the messages across to them,’’ he said.

Highlight of the event was presentation of certificate and endorsement of new Polio Ambassadors, Timaya and` Phyno as polio celebrity ambassadors.