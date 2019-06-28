Rohr wants Super Eagles to finish 100 percent in Group B

Though the Super Eagles have qualified for the knock out stage, coach Gernot Rohr wants all three points against Madagascar, when they clash in the final group B match on Sunday.

Madagascar yesterday beat Burundi 1-0 to seal their passage to the round of 16 and they will be looking to at least avoid defeat, but Rohr said he wants his team to finish well.

“We have to ensure we finish off well against Madagascar in our last game to top the pool.

“Our performance against Guinea was good. we played really well though it was a tough game from Guinea.

“I am happy we could deal with the danger they posed and being the first into the round of 16 is a joy for us.”