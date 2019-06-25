Rohr to start Akpeyi against Guinea Uzoho is now No.3

Gernot Rohr has dropped a massive hint that he will start Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi in this afternoon’s Africa Cup of Nations match vs Guinea and has confirmed that Francis Uzoho is now the Super Eagles third choice goalkeeper.

Despite posting a shutout against the Swallows, the jury is still out on Akpeyi as he was not totally convincing during the match on Saturday evening.

Katsina United’s Ikechukwu Ezenwa could have been picked as the number one goalkeeper but he suffered a knee injury in training during the first phase of preparations in Asaba.

‘’Akpeyi played the first match because in the three weeks preparations he became number one,’’ Rohr said at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference attended.

‘’I don’t decide in this position alone because we have a good goalkeeper coach Alloy and even my assistant Imama is a former goalkeeper so we speak about this problem everyday each time we are together, so we decided together that Akpeyi starts as number one.’’

The German added : ‘’At first Ezenwa had a little knee injury in one of the first training sessions in Asaba, so he had to rest and came back slowly, so he lost his number one position because of his injury.

‘’Akpeyi played in the friendlies, he did well and there was no reason to change. Now Ezenwa is coming back and there’s real competition because we agreed Francis Uzoho is number three, so for the game for tomorrow we will have a big decision to take who will start the game.

‘’I think that Daniel Akpeyi with the clean sheet in the first match and very difficult ball he stopped in the match against Burundi, I think he’ll be maintained as the number one.’’

Francis Uzoho was the undisputed Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup while Akpeyi was ranked third in Rohr’s pecking order of goalkeepers.