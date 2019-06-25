Rohr not ready to take risk on Kalu

Super Eagles winger Samuel Kalu is yet to return to training with the rest of the team as he is still under observation after he collapsed on the eve of Nigeria’s opening game against Burundi.

On Friday, the winger slumped during practice and was first feared to have suffered a heart attack. He was quickly taken to the hospital and the immediate examination showed he collapsed due to exhaustion caused by dehydration.

However, after Saturday’s win over Burundi, Gernot Rohr still exempted the player from full team practice session.

Kalu practiced on his own but under supervision of the Eagles coaches and doctors.

Center half, Kenneth Omeruo revealed that Kalu was eager to return to practice and the team is “happy” to have him back.

“He wanted to train fully, but he was asked to take it easy otherwise he’s good and we’re happy to have been back.”