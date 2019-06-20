Rivers varsity lecturer murdered by robbers who knew him – Police

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – POLICE have confirmed that Wednesday murder of Prof Emmanuel Amadi of the Microbiology Department, Rivers State University, RSU, Port Harcourt was carried out by robbers who found out he knew of them.

A statement by Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni, affirmed Thursday that, “We can confirm the sad murder of Prof E.N. Amadi of the Rivers State University. Prof Amadi was murdered Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at about 0400 hours when armed robbers attacked his house.

“He was able to identify one of them (robbers) and because he was able to identify one of them, they came back and hit him with a rod they were holding and the man fainted.

“His younger brother, one Loveday Amadi, rushed him to UPTH, where he gave up the ghost. It was after then they came to us to officially lodge a complaint at the Rumuolumeni Police Station about the incident. Our men immediately went to the hospital to identify the corpse.



“As we speak, the corpse has been deposited in the mortuary and an investigation has been ordered by the Commissioner of Police to unravel the circumstances and brain behind the lecturer’s murder.”