Rivers varsity lecturer murdered at home

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – UNCONFIRMED report has filtered that Prof. Emmanuel Amadi of Microbiology Department, Rivers State University, RSU, Port Harcourt, was murdered in his Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt home Wednesday.

Prof. Emmanuel Amadi
Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said he heard of the “attack” on the Professor from unofficial sources as well at the time of filing this report.

