Rivers community rejoices over resolution of 14 yrs land dispute with SPDC

PORT HARCOURT— Mgbuesilaru Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State has expressed joy over the peaceful resolution of 14 years dispute with Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, over a Land Lease Agreement.

The community also assured of peaceful co-existence with SPDC to ensure that money meant for the development of the community, which had been held in the last 14 years is paid in full.

This came after the community and SPDC approached the Supreme Court and applied for out of court settlement in the dispute.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Chairman of Mgbuesilaru Town Council, Promise Iwezor, disclosed that the community was happy to have resolved the matter, which it instituted against SPDC in 2005.

Iwezor warned all those who intend to sabotage the peace move to desist from it, adding that the community was ready to officially write the chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA to arrange a venue and supervise the signing of the out of court settlement.

He said: “The people of Mgbuesilaru Town have been in long-term court battle over Land Lease Agreement with Shell. SPDC as appellant through HRH Eze Morgan Amadi, applied to Supreme Court to grant parties leave to settle the matter out of court.

“The Supreme Court in its wisdom granted the leave. The community is in peace and is happy to resolve this long term impasse.”

Meanwhile, the President of Mgbuesilaru Youth Association, Mr Kingsley Nwanwa, expressed happiness that the community would soon receive all the money owed them by SPDC.

Nwanwa assured the oil giant of peace in the community, calling on security operatives to work with the community leader to ensure lasting peace.