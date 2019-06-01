Riding the Crazy Train of Misfortune: The Modern History of Detroit

Kianga .J. Moore

Charlie LeDuff invites the reader to step inside grimy memories of his hometown that barely survived capitalism. Set amongst the ruins of an environment of prior industry, the book is interlaced with details of LeDuff’s personal life. As the story develops, you begin to understand how Detroit players branded the city with a sordid face.LeDuff gives candid moments of journalistic integrity, which highlight his stoic approach to modern history.

National corruption in 2007 pushed companies into non-existence which forced layoffs of countless workers. During this time, the unemployed experienced American Dream’s drowning in bankruptcies and foreclosed homes.

LeDuff returned to the Midwest with his wife and new baby after spending time in the superficial swallows of LA. He didn’t hide how broken Detroit had become and jumped into the chaos, submitting stories for The Detroit News. Local city officials puffed up on power forged an ambivalent relationship with LeDuff as he presented the dysfunction of Detroit to the world.

After the Detroit 1967 riots, droves of white residents fled to the suburbs to avoid racial tension, known as white flight. LeDuff’s family lived near the blurred line of the city’s suburbs providing imaginary comfort to the white community.

LeDuff threw around his ease with black culture and race-consciousness throughout the book. During LeDuff’s research, he discovered his own black roots. LeDuff mentions his grandfather Henri LeDufffrom New Orleans who passed for white, no longer wanting to be coloured or apart of the segregated south. As LeDuff flings slang from his lips as quickly as the ‘brothers’, the reader gets comfortable focusing on the American experience of people doing their best to survive.

LeDuff’s brother Jimmy was a drug addict along with his sister Nicole. Nicole died as she attempted to escape a car crash by jumping out the van with her body hitting a tree. Through all the family tragedies LeDuff’s hardworking mother kept the family afloat.

“My mother, her ties to the Native people of the Great Lakes and the drifting, whiskered French settlers. My stepfather whose people immigrated from the port of Danzig” LeDuff wrote.

Groups of people migrated up north to seek employment similar to the California gold rush of 1848-1855. LeDuff again provided an explanation of his origins, with roots that turned out to be a melting pot of immigrants. LeDuff’s family like so many others were eager to seek a better existence in the auto capital of Detroit.

“People from all corners of the earth who came to Detroit to work in its factories and make it one of the most significant cities in history,” LeDuff said.

In 2008 Monica Conyers became LeDuff’s media muse with her outlandish behaviour and slingshot temper. Conyers offered up comical moments, yet disturbing enough to question how far beyond sanity’s edge she had drifted. Overconfidence with a tinge of paranoia was the crux of city government, making LeDuff a magnet for Detroit’s wrongdoers. Despite the disappointing display from Detroit legislators, LeDuff’s connection with a community of firefighters offered redemption needed for a city stuck in a soulless state.

The firefighter’s storyline quickened when squad threes’ Chief Mike Nevin was fired for having a rookie take a screen door.

“Nevin was fired from the fire department for the garbage-picked screen door: charged with dereliction of duty, failure to supervise and conduct detrimental to the department,” LeDuff wrote.

City corruption became overwhelming with Councilwoman Conyers pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery. Getting rid of the fire chief was a far stretch to rectify bad behaviour with the Mayor’s wife rumoured assault on an exotic dancer who went missing.

The moments of greed in Detroit shined brightly all the way to the business sector. Automotive giants were shameless insisting on taking the private plane instead of driving the company car. While workers went on strike at American Axle, the general manager received an over-inflated bonus in the amount of $8.5 million according to LeDuff.

In the book, LeDuff relives the moments that would appear on the front page of the news. The discoveries made by LeDuff about Detroit overlapped with the highs and lows of his family history. The parallel of personal and also news events help readers grasp how they too can become enmeshed in the fabric of a cities story.

