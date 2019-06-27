Review our history before it makes a comeback – ASHE Foundation appeals to FG

By Chris Onuoha

The African Sociocultural Harmony and Enlightenment (ASHE) foundation has called on the federal government to be very objective in reintroducing History subject back to our academic curriculum.

The foundation said that it is a welcome development but demanded that there must be full consultation with all stakeholders before it commences to ensure that Nigerian people will not be culturally enslaved to breed ethnic disunity.

In a statement to this effect, Prince Justice Faloye, president ASHE foundation, stated that; “A history curriculum that fails to highlight the genetic and cultural linkages of 70 per cent of the population is not history, but a recount of disparate tribal perspectives only useful for divide and rule, and not national character and cohesion.”

He also stated that a history that defines 70 per cent of the nation’s peoples as Banza Bakwai (bastards) is best left in the dustbin than propagated to cause ethnic disharmony, and a history education that imbues a racial inferiority complex resulting in our youth trekking across the Sahara to find fulfillment in Europe is not worth revamping.

Prince Faloye noted that the previous ‘Mungo Park’ history curriculum was discontinued due to it not being fit for purpose for the Nigerian people since it was made up from Western and Islamic foreign sources and perspectives that misrepresented our true history.

“Recently, we witnessed the public controversy generated when His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II recounted the cultural linkages between Igbos and Yorubas, which should have been obvious considering the fact that the two largest Niger-Kongo ethnolinguistic groups had lived for tens of thousands of years in the same area. It was an indictment of our national consciousness and cultural awareness that majority, even esteemed cultural custodians, were not aware that Yoruba, Igbos, Ijaw, Igala and Kwararafa peoples shared the same cultural foundations and identity built on the 16 sector Original African information retrieval system also known as Afa-Ifa-Iha-Efa,” says prince Faloye.

He therefore, termed the previous history curriculum as a mixture of Eurocentric and Arabic perspectives based mainly on the accounts of fortune hunters and tomb raiders, later institutionalized as the study of Archaeology whose universal application is doubtful in acidic rainforest soils and moving sand dunes in the Sahara.

He demands that before a history curriculum is to be reintroduced, it must be updated with the latest scientific research and conclusions derived from genetic, linguistic and cultural anthropological studies.

“In addition to reevaluating the effectiveness of the adopted methodologies, the foreign imperialistic perspectives of our history has to be challenged, not only for Nigeria but for the Black Race.There have been a number of technological advances and revelations since history was removed from schools in the early 2000s that has rendered many previous Historical conclusions obsolete and brought about a paradigm change. For example, the US led international consortium that undertook the 10 year global comparative analysis of the Human DNA, known Human Genome Diversity Project, has provided a much clearer understanding of human evolution, our genetic origins and cultural linkages,” Faloye added.

Speaking from a research carried out by Harvard Medical School, he averred: “Genetics has shown specifically that Yoruba and San Pygmies diverged around 87,000yrs ago according to the 2017 Harvard Medical School Simons Genome diversity Project. Genetics has also backed previous linguistic and cultural anthropological postulations in what is known as Bantu Migration and have proven beyond doubt that full statured Black Africans dispersed from Nigeria’s Middlebelt across Africa. While Archaeologists theorize that the actual origin of humanity was in East Africa, and Geneticists claim Southwest African Namibian desert San homeland, Nigerian scholars have presented a case for origin of humanity in coastal Nigeria, based on being the closest and most conducive natural spot for evolution, (the world’s largest continental freshwater and mangrove swamp), coupled with the fact that Yorubas have the longest and oldest DNA strand of full statured humans in the world.”

But most importantly, Prince Faloye reiterated that the reintroduction of history into schools must be devoid of any tribal or partisan political bias.

“It will be recalled that President Olusegun Obasanjo presidency, brought in to redress the ethnic imbalance in Nigeria governance since 1966, removed history from the school curriculum, therefore its reintroduction by this government has raised suspicions. The announcement of the reintroduction of History, at this time of ethnic discord amid accusations of a Fulanization agenda, is bound to raise suspicions of those who link President Buhari to Usman Dan Fodio. It is believed Usman Dan Fodio institutionalized ‘Fulanization’ by changing the history of Hausas to forget its Original African historical and cultural foundations – Hausa Bakwai and Banza Bakwai

“To avoid this negative perception and the spread of the resentment that book is Haram, the government should create a committee of all cultural custodians (Obas, Obis, Attah etc) and their eminent scholars to agree on the national history curriculum, which will foster unity, peace and progress. Failure of the government to engage and seek wide consultation will lead to disinterest in the national historical perspective and continue to breed tribalism. The historically disenfranchised might push to ban it in their regional schools or produce an alternative historical account that contradicts and confuses the intended audience. We must endeavor to teach our youth empowering, uplifting and unifying history,” Faloye concludes.

While noting that ASHE foundation has more than a passing interest to see history reintroduced properly, Faloye added that the foundation was created as a think tank to provide a well-articulated original African cultural and intellectual platform by the paramount monarchs of the Niger Kongo ethnolinguistic groups, who realized that the lack of cultural and history knowledge was the root of a few social problems – poor work ethics, racial inferiority complex, economic and political underdevelopment.

Vanguard