Restructuring, only way to honour MKO’s memory — Aare ADAMS

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law June 12 as Democracy Day even as he admonished him to go a step further by ensuring that Nigeria is properly restructured.

Adams, who spoke during the commemoration of June 12 organized by Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, said that restructuring remains imperative if the memory of the late MKO Abiola must be honoured.

He said: “If Nigeria is properly restructured, the spate of kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling and clashes will become history.

“It is a shame that in the 21st century states still go to Abuja, cap in hand, for monthly allocations. That action is, in itself, contrary to the spirit of federalism. Although we are in a democracy, Nigeria is still being governed through a unitary system.”

He also used the avenue to warn the perpetuators of kidnapping in Yorubaland to be mindful of their act, saying: “I want to say it with pride that the Yoruba were never conquered and nobody can conquer Yorubaland.

“Those behind this dastardly act should repent now or face the music soon. The patience of our people has been exhausted. As the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, I must lead this battle and it will won.”

In attendance at the event were a former military governor of Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kalu (retd); President of Woman Arise, Dr Joe Odumakin; Leader of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima; and others.

Oba of Aguda Land, HRM Akeem Shuaib; Erudite Scholar and Publicity Secretary of Yoruba Summit, Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo; Guest Speaker and Senior Lecturer, Department of Political Science, University of Lagos, Dr. Dele Ashiru were among dignitaries that grace the occasion.