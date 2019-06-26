Restoration Cup draws hold June 27

The official draws ceremony for the third edition of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Tournament, otherwise known as the Restoration Cup, will hold Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The venue is the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa and the ceremony would commence from 8am.

The Tournament Director, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed this in a statement, said the Special Guest of Honour, Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, would personally grace the event.

Other top government functionaries, political appointees, all local government chairmen, football and sports stakeholders in the state as well as one representative of the teams participating in the competition are expected at the ceremony.

Highpoint of the event would be unveiling of the tournament trophies, presentation of kits to the participating teams as well as the Restoration Starlets that emerged third at the Africa Youth Cup in Cape Verde.

Alabrah said with 160 communities and teams registered already, the Restoration Cup is setting an enviable record of being the biggest grassroots football competition in Nigeria.